Horse Week: Spotty and Dotty clinch Mossvale Pairs League win
THURSDAY, March 28th saw the final of the hotly contested Mossvale Pairs League.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Well done to all of the competitors who took part in this league – it was definitely a fun competition for everyone!
Results from the final round were as follows.
1st Little & Large
Trevor Cardwell, Ed;
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.
2nd Spotty & Dotty
Margaret Green, Evie;
Helen Barbour, Rudi.
3rd Mossvale Hurricanes
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;
Lucy Hampton, Case.
4th The Cheeky Ponies
Ellen Hare, Chief;
Hannah Orr, Humbug.
5th Cutting It Fine
Lewis Orr, Lynch;
Yvonne Whiteside, Frank.
6th The Mad Women
Jude Auten, Kevin;
Lesley Fowler, Aria.
Overall league placings were as follows.
1st Spotty & Dotty;
2nd The Mad Women;
3rd Little & Large;
4th Mossvale Hurricanes;
5th The Cheeky Ponies;
6th Cutting it Fine.