Horse Week: Spotty and Dotty clinch Mossvale Pairs League win

THURSDAY, March 28th saw the final of the hotly contested Mossvale Pairs League.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 8th Apr 2024, 10:42 BST
Well done to all of the competitors who took part in this league – it was definitely a fun competition for everyone!

Results from the final round were as follows.

1st Little & Large

Fifth place overall, The Cheeky Ponies, Ellen Hare and Hannah Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)Fifth place overall, The Cheeky Ponies, Ellen Hare and Hannah Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)
Trevor Cardwell, Ed;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.

2nd Spotty & Dotty

Margaret Green, Evie;

Second overall, The Mad Women, Jude Auten and Lesley Fowler. (Pic: Mossvale)Second overall, The Mad Women, Jude Auten and Lesley Fowler. (Pic: Mossvale)
Helen Barbour, Rudi.

3rd Mossvale Hurricanes

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou;

Lucy Hampton, Case.

Mossvale Hurricanes, third place in final round, Ellie Mae McConnell on Rosie Lou and Lucy Hampton on Case. (Pic: Mossvale)Mossvale Hurricanes, third place in final round, Ellie Mae McConnell on Rosie Lou and Lucy Hampton on Case. (Pic: Mossvale)
4th The Cheeky Ponies

Ellen Hare, Chief;

Hannah Orr, Humbug.

5th Cutting It Fine

Third place overall, Little & Large, Trevor Cardwell and Rachel Stranney. (Pic: Mossvale)Third place overall, Little & Large, Trevor Cardwell and Rachel Stranney. (Pic: Mossvale)
Lewis Orr, Lynch;

Yvonne Whiteside, Frank.

6th The Mad Women

Jude Auten, Kevin;

Lesley Fowler, Aria.

Overall league placings were as follows.

1st Spotty & Dotty;

2nd The Mad Women;

3rd Little & Large;

4th Mossvale Hurricanes;

5th The Cheeky Ponies;

6th Cutting it Fine.