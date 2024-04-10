Horse Week: Spring Derby and Balmoral qualifiers held at Lusk Equestrian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was great to see some of the qualified combinations come along for a school in preparation for the show in May 2024 and three who came all the way from Cooley Farm in Wicklow.

Judge on the day, Caroline Biorg, came from Co. Meath and was surprised to see great ground conditions and only a touch of wind!

All who attended was complimentary of the arena and variety of fences on the course.

Jonny Steele riding George. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

Vickie White from RUAS was on hand to ensure all went smoothly.

The six/seven year olds went first over the 15-fence course, which included a bank and double of green hedges followed by light rails over a water tray.

Colin Halliday, although already qualified, proved that this was no accident as he came first and second with Powers and Cody’s Glasgow on the day, ahead of Lucy McIlroy and Imperial Wonder.

As Colin was already qualified for Balmoral, it left the remaining qualifying spots for Eihmear Donaghy on TMS Freedom and Rachel Finnegan on Imperfectly Perfect.

Georgia Shannon on Daisy. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

The five-year-old class was won by Jonny Steele on the impressive mare Cosmic Dancer, who was also already qualified.

This left Emma Jackson (Rockrimmon Legacy), Amanda Goldsbury (Castlefield Van De Man) and Rachel Thompson (Calvescot) taking the qualifying places.

As usual, Fran Warden ensured that all competitions ran to time.

Jonny Steele had the win in the 1m class with George, while Lesley Coey and Alfie won a hotly contested 85cm class.

Eimhear Donaghy on TMS Freedom. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

Jonny Steele had to settle for second place on Marl Gladiator in the 85cm.

Belfast girl, Georgia Shannon, took the win in the 70cm class, and only in her second year riding she showed her competitive nature, always trying her best to win on her super pony Daisy.

Lusk Equestrian continue with the next three Sundays with showjumping, starting at 10am with classes from 60cm for the grassroot competitors, up to 1m10 for those more experienced.

As usual all fences will be up to height – it’s a proper Lusk course!

Amanda Goldsbury riding Castlefield Van D Man. (Pic: Martin O'Neill Photography)

Entries to Sarah Whiteside 07840 117132.

Results

Class 1 - 70cm:1st Georgia Shannon, Daisy;2nd James McEvoy, Lofty;3rd Sarah Moore, Bruce;4th Orla Dunne, Callie;5th Jane Equus, Minnie the Minx;6th Neil Morrison, Charlie.Class 2 - 85cm:1st Lesley Coey, Alfie;2nd Jonny Steele, Marl Gladiator;3rd Emily Morris, Buddy;4th Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy;5th James McEvoy, Jones;6th Sophie Price, Molly.Class 3 - 1m:1st Jonny Steele, George;2nd Jason Mckeown, Dourough JR;3rd Poppy McMurray, Nemo;4th Aimee Webb, Nala;5th Lesley Jones, Christy;6th Lesley Jones, Leo.Class 5 - 5 year old performance horse qualifier:

1st Jonny Steele, Cosmic Dancer (AQ);2nd Emma Jackson, Rockrimmon Legacy (Q);3rd Amanda Goldsbury, Castlefield Van D Man (Q);4th Rachel Thompson, Calvescot (Q);5th Janie Cairns, Mezcal;6th Emily Corbett, Drumlane Danny Boy.Class 6 - 6/7 year old performance horse qualifier:1st Colin Halliday, Powers (AQ);2nd Colin Halliday, Cody’s Glasgow (AQ);3rd Lucy Mcilroy, Imperial Wonder (Q);4th Eimhear Donaghy, TMS Freedom (Q);5th Rachel Finnegan, Imperfectly Perfect (Q);6th Janie Cairns, Zambia’s Touch.