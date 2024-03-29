Horse Week: Strule Valley Riding Club to hold annual working hunter competition, including NIF qualifiers
STRULE Valley Riding Club are holding their annual working hunter competition for horses, to include NI Festival Qualifiers, on Saturday 6th April at Ecclesville, Fintona, commencing at 11am.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first class of the day is 60cm, followed by 70cm, 4 year olds, cobs, 80cm, small working hunter, 90cm, 1 metre and 1.10m.
First and second from each class will go forward for the championship where champion and reserve will be decided and The Rosie O’Grady Perpetual Cup will be awarded to the highest placed SVRC member.
The top four in the qualifying classes will qualify for the NI Festival at Cavan at the end of April.
Members and non-members are very welcome.
Prizes are very kindly sponsored by Botanica.