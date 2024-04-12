Despite it being very windy, everyone had a great day.

NI Riding Clubs would like to thank the organisers Sally Hodgkinson and Lesley Wilson, and scorers Sally Hodgkinson, Leona Solan and Laura Parra who done a fabulous job with the scores all day.

Thanks must also go to Sharon Perry for hat tagging, scribes, judges, all of the helpers who they could not do without and anyone else who helped out in any way.

Thanks to Ellie Johnston who was taking photos all day, Kelly Kidd for putting out the dressage boards, John Healy for sorting the arenas, Nigel in the café who kept everyone fed all day and, finally, to Ruth and Scott Logan for the use of their excellent facilities.

The results are as follows:

Class 1 Intro C (2016) Junior:

1st Isobella Graham, Kildenage Boy – Gransha;

2nd Isobel McCracken, Springhill Quickstep – Mossvale;

3rd Lucy Prior, Drumcoo Bobby Dazzler – Gransha;

4th Aime Dumigan, Moylough Grey Lady.

Class 1 Intro C (2016) Senior:

1st Gillian Hayes, What’s The Craic Jack – Strule Valley;

2nd Sammy Workman, Loguestown Irish Cream – North Coast;

3rd Cara Collins, Rosa – Gransha;

4th Ashleigh Gaston, Dansantini Rose – SMW;

5th Chantelle Nicholls, Emly Dan – Mossvale.

Class 2 Prelim 13 (2006) Junior:

1st Kaitlyn O’Brien, Missy – North Coast;

2nd Yasmin Kaftar, Cappa Rose – Gransha;

3rd Poppy Smith, Haywards Lasting Impression;

4th Ayla Kaftar, Duke – Gransha.

Class 2 Prelim 13 (2006) Senior:

1st Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain – SMW;

2nd Karina McVeigh, Cococabana – Craigantlet;

3rd Sara McCracken, Ruadh’s Ceallach – Mossvale;

4th Heather Champion, Royale Getaway – Gilford;

5th Bianca McElnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl – SMW;

6th Jennie Watt, Drunrankin Elijah – Craigantlet.

Class 3 Prelim 17A (2017):

1st Mandy Blakely, Rock Steady – Mossvale;

2nd Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain.

Class 4 Prelim 18 (2002) Combined:

1st Kaitlyn O’Brien, Missy – North Coast (Junior);

2nd Eimear Watson, Gaurtin Lady – Strule Valley;

3rd Joanne Cairns, Mystique Magic – Craigantlet;

4th Sara McCracken, Ruadh’s Ceallach – Mossvale;

5th Janine Austin, Little Black Beauty – SMW;

6th Bianca McElnea, Carmella’s Clover Pearl.

Class 5 Novice37A (2017) Combined:

1st Darly McKinney, Ballylin Ben – North Coast;

2nd Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly – Craigantlet;

3rd Tracey Mason, Gortfree Mary – SMW;

4th Joanne Cairns, Mystique Magic – Craigantlet;

5th Cora McNulty, Pippa – SMW;

6th Zoe Daniels, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio – Gilford (Junior).

Class 6 Elementary 45 (2010):

1st Daryl McKinney, Ballylin Ben – North Coast.

