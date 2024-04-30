Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday 20th April saw a large number of competitors in all classes.

With jumping classes from cross-poles (assisted/and unassisted) right the way up to 1.20m, the sun shone on the junior riders in the opening classes with Elmear Kerr riding three lovely double clear rounds on her two mounts Dandy and Dizzy, and Carla Dolan on Dekota taking three lovely double clears in the 50s, 60s, and 80s.

Competition was hot in the 70s, with all competitors taking home rosettes.

Cross-poles double clears. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The 80cm class proved very strong with a lot of competition from Shannon McKenzie, Lacy McDowell, Shirley McLean, Laura Dale, Abbie Chambers and Carla Dolan.

Rhianna Wylie competed in the 80cm class whilst sister Leah jumped the 90s, giving a super double clear round riding Shadow.

It was joint first place for Leah in the 90s, with Lily McKenzie on Cheeka, Amy Coleman on Buddy and John Jackson riding Chester.

Rhonda Carson came out tops in the metre class and 1.10m on two of her three horses – Kora and Tilly – followed very closely by Katie Wray on Buddy, Sarah Bailie on Georgie and Jodie Creighton on Sweeney.

Emma Gaston jumping Otto. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

In addition to the Saturday training shows, the registered SJI showjumping takes place every Thursday.

All dates and details can be found on www.sjilive.ie for the registered shows. For details of other events, including the training shows, please see Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook Page.

Saturday 20th April results

Cross-poles:

Jan Brown jumping Brady. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Alister Doyle, Sparrow; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Molly Kerr, Dandy; Cora OHagan, Dizzy; Rosie Stewart, Timmy.

50cm Class:

Lizzy Taylor Chester; Emer Kerr, Dandy; Alister Doyle, Sparrow; Carla Dolan, Dekota.

60cm Class:

Emma Hoy jumping Bounty. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Joanne Nevin, Ralph; Joanne Lyons, Sky; Carla Dolan, Dekota; Daniel Stewart, Summer; Annabel Manson, Harry.

70cm Class:

Christopher Smith, Oreo; Caroline Gaston, Stella; Holly Riddell, Rock Steady Eddie; Abbie Wylie, Queenie; Lacy McDowell, Dixie; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Debra Palmer, Gigi; Alice Murray, Moystown Lass; Annabel Manson, Harry.

80cm Class:

Holly Riddell, Rock Steady Eddie; Lacy McDowell, Dixie; Michael Press, Sunny, Shirley McClean, Izzy; Laura Dale, Murphy, Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Carla Dolan, Dekota; Alice Murray, Moystown Lass; Abbie Wylie, Queenie; Lily McKenzie, Timmy, Shannon McKenzie, Gucci; Rhianna Wylie, Bessie; Jackie Kilgore, Sandy; Kate Spence, Rocco; Debra Palmer.

90cm Class:

Alana Lavery jumping Lucy. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Leah Wylie, Shadow; Lily McKenzie, Cheeka; John Jackson, Chester; Amy Coleman, Buddy; Christine Campbell, Barnaby; Rhonda Carson, Dandy; Shane Delton, Eva; Julia Fielden, Cadbury.

1m Class:

Rhonda Carson, Coro; Katie Wray, Buddy; Sarah Baillie, Georgie; Rhonda Carson, Tilly, Jodie Creighton, Sweeney; Emma Gaston, Otto.

1.10m Class:

Rhonda Carson, Tilly.

Saturday 27th April results

Cross-poles:

Hannah McCammond, Lacey; Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Rosie Stewart, Timmy.

50cm Class:

Lizzy Taylor, Chester; Conan Boyle, Butternut.

60cm Class:

Daniel Stewart, Summer; Joanne Nevin, Ralph.

70cm Class:

Caroline Gaston, Stella; Joanne Nevin, Ralph; Emma Hoy, Bounty; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy.

80cm Class:

Lucca Stubington, Mya; Jackie Kilgore, Sandy; Shirley McLean, Izzy; Jan Brown, Brody; Katyln McCullough, Kizzy; Rhianna Wylie, Bessie; Debra Palmer, Gigi, Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Caroline Gaston, Stella, Kate Spence, Rocco; Emma Hoy, Bounty.

90cm Class:

Leah Wylie, Shadow; Christopher Smyth, Sunny; Penny McWhirter, Winnie.

1m Class:

Emma Gaston, Otto; Penny McWhirter, Winnie; Alana Lavery, Lucy; Paul Caves, Sparky.

1.10m Class:

Alana Lavery, Poppy; Emma Gaston, Otto; Helen Pearson, Lena; Helen Pearson, Coco.

1.20m Class:

Lucca Stubington, Minnie.

