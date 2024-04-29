Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Williams, who is well known on the Triathlon circuit, continued with his consistent good form in February.

Patrick was the winner of the competitive Open Boys Triathlon qualifier, hosted by Seskinore Harriers.

Patrick then went on to compete in the UKPC Winter Triathlon Final, held in Grantham, where he picked up first place in his category.

Jessica McCarroll, Caroline Wallace, Rosie Clarke and Pippa Dickson -Area 17 Qualifying Round. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers PC)

Patrick was also accompanied by young Seskinore member, Henry Coote. Henry qualified for the Boys Minimus Triathlon. Henry took part in a large field of competitors and secured a Personal Best in his run and gained much experience from this opportunity. Thanks to Tiernan our swim coach and Jonny Williams our shooting coach who helped prepare our competitors for this competition.

Seskinore Harriers then took part in the Area 17 Dodson and Horrell Pony Club Quiz qualifier, hosted by Fermanagh Harriers Pony Club, on 6th March 2024.

Competitors take part in an interactive competition rotating through various quiz stations that are all things pony! In the Mini Section Seskinore Harriers picked up a qualifying place for the National Quiz Final in Sheffield which was held on 20th April 2024.

This is the first time Seskinore Harriers has fielded a team in the National Pony Club Quiz Final.

Jessica McCarroll, Caroline Wallace, Rosie Clarke and Myra McCarroll taking part in Dodson Horrell National Pony Club Quiz Final. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers PC)

The Seskinore Shetlands, consisting of Jessica McCarroll, Caroline Wallace, Rosie Clarke and Pippa Dickson, displayed a great show of knowledge across various topics and secured their place in the final.

Unfortunately, young member Pippa Dickson was unable to travel on this occasion due to other commitments. Under quiz rules the Seskinore Shetlands were able to submit a request for a substitute member, so Myra McCarroll was selected on this occasion.

The young team travelled to Sheffield Wednesday Football Stadium in Sheffield where they competed in the National Final of the Dodson and Horrell Pony Club Quiz.

Again, the team rotated around eight challenging stations. At each station teams had eight minutes to complete the various tasks and questions. The girls demonstrated a great show of knowledge, but the time element proved to be tricky and left them outside the placings on this occasion. The girls gained so much from this experience and represented Seskinore Harriers in an excellent manner.

Patrick Williams Winner Open Boys TRI Final. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers PC)

The team would like to thank Katie Clarke and Mandi King who helped prepare the team for this experience.