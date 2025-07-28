Horse Week: Taoiseach hosts medal-winning Irish show jumping youth teams

THE Irish youth teams who triumphed at the FEI Jumping European Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany, earlier in July, were warmly received by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, at Government Buildings to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Denis Flannelly’s Junior team (Under-18), comprising Emily Moloney, Alice Wachman, Tabitha Kyle, Paddy Reape, and Jack Kent, won the gold medal with a final score of 6.99.

In the individual competition, Emily Moloney won the gold medal, and Tabitha Kyle the silver.

The Young Rider team (Under-21) of Tim Brennan, Niamh McEvoy, Tom Wachman, Coen Williams, and Max Foley, managed by Michael Blake, won the silver medal at the championships.

Speaking at Government Buildings to the athletes, Micheál Martin said: “I am thrilled to host our successful Irish youth show jumping teams and to mark this tremendous achievement for Irish showjumping.

“For our young athletes to win gold and silver podium places in both the team and individual categories shows the strength of Irish show jumping at an international level.

“Equestrian sport has a strong tradition and long history in Ireland, and it is inspiring to see the next generation of talented Irish riders stepping up on the global stage,” said An Taoiseach.

Horse Sport Ireland CEO, Denis Duggan, said: “It is a great honour for the athletes’ achievements at the European Championships to be acknowledged and celebrated by the Taoiseach.”

“This recognition reflects the scale of their success and underscores the significance of the sport horse sector to Ireland.

“Horse Sport Ireland has a focus on developing youth programmes and supporting young athletes. This is key for the industry and Ireland's competitiveness in equestrian sport into the future.”

Dr. Úna May, CEO of Sport Ireland, added: “It is fantastic for Irish sport that our youth show jumping athletes are winning at an international level, in what is is an incredibly competitive global sport.

“Sport Ireland specifically targets high-performance programmes, and to see this investment coming through at youth level in an Olympic discipline highlights the quality of Irish coaching and the commitment of our athletes.”