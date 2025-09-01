Horse Week: Terrific start for Ecclesville’s showjumping league

ECCLESVILLE Centre, Fintona, started the fourth of their showjumping leagues for 2025 on Friday evening.

It was definitely a case of all roads leading to Fintona as there were a grand total of 99 entries taking on Raymond Caldwell’s courses.

This showjumping league, which is part of the 2025 Super League, will continue for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 50cm, 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1m.

Results from August 29

Imogen Bogle and Rambo competed in the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Joe Blaney and Chester; Tess Blaney and Spud; Aishling McAleer and Joey; Eoin Henry and Snowy; Ava Gervin and Chester; Priya Keenan and Tilly; Charlotte Crawford and Tiny; Sadie Donnelly and Bubbles; Bob Lee and Dancer; Emily Jane Donnelly and Willow; Thea Mullan and Peaches; Saiorse O’Kane and Barbie; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Leah O’Kane and Chanel; Poppy Coaltar and Midnight; Annie Burleigh and Hazel; Rhianne Coaltar and Hazel; Olivia Coaltar and Hazel; Leah O’Kane and Barbie.

Lucy Bogle and Ria; Willow Sloane and April; Leah Donnelly and Bob; Nancy Teague and Louie; Connie O’Hagan and Ash; Joey Dickson and Alvinn; Myra McCarroll and Sally; Rosie Clarke and Princess; CJ O’Kane and Chanel; Pippa Dickson and Alvinn; Myra McCarroll and Lottie; Leila Rose McCabe and Oreo.

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Ella Nevin with Remy, who jumped clear in the 60cm and 70cm classes. (Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Savannah Wylie and Bleech; Aoife Dunne and Joey; Emily Mackey and Hollie; Connie O’Hagan and Joey; Leila Rose McCabe and Rocky; Elsie Firth and Henry; Sierra Melly and Chester; Willow Sloane and April; Elsa Lee and Mouse; Mollie Lee and Amy; CJ O’Kane and Gucci; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Ella Nevin and Remy; Nancy Teague and Louie.

70cms (Double Clears)

Cara McCartan and Joey; Lexi Wylie and Hollie; Leila Rose McCabe and Elvis; Anna Rose Garrity and Ash; Aoife Maguire and Stella; Ella Nevin and Remy; Conor McGirr and Barney; Lily Moore and Izzy; Elsa Lee and Mouse; CJ O’Kane and Gucci; Mollie Lee and Amy.

80cms (Double Clears)

Connie O'Hagan and Joey had a lovely clear round in the 60cm class. (Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Erin Wallace and Georgie; Maya McManus and Tornado; Ruby Moore and Izzy.

90cms (Double Clears)

Erin Wallace and Georgie; Mya McManus and Tornado; Kyra Loughran and Missy; Conor McGirr and Brandy.

1m (No Double Clears)

Katie Clarke and Bobby competed in the 70cm class. (Photo: Ecclesville/Jennifer Leonard)

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider / pony must compete in the same class for three out of the four weeks leading up to the Final, to be eligible for prizes on September 26.

If you require any further information on the Shows please contact the Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.