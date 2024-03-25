Horse Week: The competition is heating up at Mossvale as Pairs League final approaches
Here is a look at the results so far.
Week 1 (7th March )
1st SPOTTY & DOTTY:
Helen Barbour, Rudi (20 points);
Margaret Green, Evie.
2nd MAD WOMEN:
Jude Adair, Kevin (18 points);
Leslie Fowler, Aria.
3rd LITTLE & LARGE:
Trevor Cardwell, Ed (16 points);
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.
4th THE CHEEKY PONIES:
Hannah Orr, Humbug (14 points);
Ellen Hare, Chief.
5th CUTTING IT FINE:
Lewis Orr, Lynch (12 points);
Yvonne Whiteside, Frank.
Week 2 (14th March)
1st THE MAD WOMEN:
Jude Adair, Kevin (20 points);
Lesley Fowler, Aria.
2nd SPOTTY & DOTTY:
Helen Barbour, Rudi (18 points);
Margaret Green, Evie.
3rd LITTLE & LARGE:
Trevor Cardwell, Ed (16 points);
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.
4th THE CHEEKY PONIES:
Hannah Orr, Humbug (14 points);
Ellen Hare, Chief.
5th CUTTING IT FINE:
Lewis Orr, Lynch (12 points);
Yvonne Whiteside, Frank.
6th MOSSVALE HURRICANES:
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou (10 points);
Lucy Hampton, Case.
Week 3 (21st March)
1st MOSSVALE HURRICANES:
Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou (20 points);
Lucy Hampton, Case.
2nd THE CHEEKY PONIES:
Hannah Orr, Humbug (18 points);
Ellen Hare, Chief.
3rd THE MAD WOMEN:
Jude Adair, Kevin (16 points);
Lesley Fowler, Aria.
4th SPOTTY & DOTTY:
Helen Barbour, Rudi (14 points);
Margaret Green, Evie.
5th LITTLE & LARGE:
Trevor Cardwell, Ed (12 points)
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.