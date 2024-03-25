Horse Week: The competition is heating up at Mossvale as Pairs League final approaches

WITH the final round of the Pairs League approaching at Mossvale, the competition is getting spicy at the Dromara venue!
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:05 GMT
Here is a look at the results so far.

Week 1 (7th March )

1st SPOTTY & DOTTY:

The Cheeky Ponies - Ellen Hare and Hannah Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)The Cheeky Ponies - Ellen Hare and Hannah Orr. (Pic: Mossvale)
Helen Barbour, Rudi (20 points);

Margaret Green, Evie.

2nd MAD WOMEN:

Jude Adair, Kevin (18 points);

Cutting It Fine - Lewis Orr (missing from photo, Yvonne Whiteside) (Pic: Mossvale)Cutting It Fine - Lewis Orr (missing from photo, Yvonne Whiteside) (Pic: Mossvale)
Leslie Fowler, Aria.

3rd LITTLE & LARGE:

Trevor Cardwell, Ed (16 points);

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.

Mad Women - Lesley Fowler and Jude Adair. (Pic: Mossvale)Mad Women - Lesley Fowler and Jude Adair. (Pic: Mossvale)
4th THE CHEEKY PONIES:

Hannah Orr, Humbug (14 points);

Ellen Hare, Chief.

5th CUTTING IT FINE:

Little and Large - Trevor Cardwell and Rachel Stranney. (Pic: Mossvale)Little and Large - Trevor Cardwell and Rachel Stranney. (Pic: Mossvale)
Lewis Orr, Lynch (12 points);

Yvonne Whiteside, Frank.

Week 2 (14th March)

1st THE MAD WOMEN:

Jude Adair, Kevin (20 points);

Lesley Fowler, Aria.

Mossvale Hurricanes - Ellie Mae McConnell and Lucy Hampton. (Pic: Mossvale)Mossvale Hurricanes - Ellie Mae McConnell and Lucy Hampton. (Pic: Mossvale)
2nd SPOTTY & DOTTY:

Helen Barbour, Rudi (18 points);

Margaret Green, Evie.

3rd LITTLE & LARGE:

Trevor Cardwell, Ed (16 points);

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.

4th THE CHEEKY PONIES:

Hannah Orr, Humbug (14 points);

Ellen Hare, Chief.

5th CUTTING IT FINE:

Lewis Orr, Lynch (12 points);

Yvonne Whiteside, Frank.

6th MOSSVALE HURRICANES:

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou (10 points);

Lucy Hampton, Case.

Week 3 (21st March)

1st MOSSVALE HURRICANES:

Ellie Mae McConnell, Rosie Lou (20 points);

Lucy Hampton, Case.

2nd THE CHEEKY PONIES:

Hannah Orr, Humbug (18 points);

Ellen Hare, Chief.

3rd THE MAD WOMEN:

Jude Adair, Kevin (16 points);

Lesley Fowler, Aria.

4th SPOTTY & DOTTY:

Helen Barbour, Rudi (14 points);

Margaret Green, Evie.

5th LITTLE & LARGE:

Trevor Cardwell, Ed (12 points)

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.