ON Sunday 12 May, it really felt that summer had arrived just in time for the first leg of the Laurel View Summer 2024 Dressage League – a very welcome addition indeed.

Competitors shone in the sunlight to impress judges Martina McKinley and Ivor Harper.

Those who have got their league scores off to a most excellent start are listed below, but do not worry, there is still plenty of time to compete for the league titles.

Competitors’ best two scores during the league added to their final score (same horse and rider combination, in the same class throughout the league) are what is used to calculate the league winners.

Mark Robinson and Monty rode the Advanced Medium test to claim 2nd in the Open Class. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Next chance to score is on Sunday 2 June, full details are listed at www.laurelview.co.uk, just remember to get your entries in before noon on Thursday 30 May.

All competitors at all levels will be most welcome whether competing for league prizes or not.

Results – Summer Dressage League (one of five)

Class 1 - BD Intro A

Bailey and Carole Young took second place in the Novice class. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Jess, Jackie Hanna, 67.17; 2nd Branraduff Tom, Caoimhe Scullion, 67.17; 3rd Slade, Rachel Bell, 67.17; 4th tie Townend Lionheart, Rachel Hunter and Addy, Lena Twardzicka, 66.96; 6th Lily, Gideon Williams, 65.87.

Class 2 - Prelim 1

Judge - Martina McKinley

Ernie and Sharon McKeever took home the yellow rosette for Class 2. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

1st Gorsehill Charmer, Gillian Graham, 74.74; 2nd Ernie, Shane McKeever, 73.68; 3rd Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 73.16; 4th Star, Sam Taylor, 71.32; 5th Bonnie, Rachel Williams, 68.42; 6th Konfetti, Fiona McRobert, 68.16.

Class 3 - Prelim 2

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Dargento, Emily McNally, 67.93; 2nd Rocky, Megan Matthews, 66.72; 3rd Loughmelvin Cross Naofa, Joanna McNamee, 66.72; 4th Sunny, Debbie McClean, 66.21; 5th Ninparo, Jenny Campbell, 65.17; 6th Touch of Quality, Megan Leigh, 65.00.

A first for Jackie Hanna and Jess in the walk/trot. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Class 4 - Prelim 13

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Lord Finnigan, Kate Higgins, 72.69; 2nd Star, Sam Taylor, 69.62; 3rd Tango, Anna McErlean, 68.85; 4th Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 67.50; 5th Winston, Lindsay Gault, 66.92; 6th Sunny, Debbie McClean, 65.96.

Class 5 - Novice 28

Judge - Ivor Harper

1st Will Scarlet, Martina McKinley, 71.88; 2nd Bailey, Carole Young, 70.21; 3rd Ballyhindon Boy, Nicole Peoples, 64.79; 4th Ellie-May, Allison Matthews, 62.92.

Emily McNally and Dargento came top of Class 3 riding Prelim 2. (Pic: Equi-Tog)

Class 6 - Open

Judge - Ivor Harper

