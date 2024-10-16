Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE third leg of the Interschools series took place at the weekend at the Meadows Equestrian Centre in Lurgan, drawing young equestrians from various schools to compete in a day filled with excitement and sportsmanship.

Maintaining his lead in the Open Individual, Tim Morton made it three wins from three to take a commanding lead on the leaderboard. Also taking maximum points back to back was Anna Poots with her pony Maggie in the Secondary Individual 75cms.

The league continues this weekend, with leg four.

Thanks as always to the judges, office and arena staff for keeping the classes running smoothly, and thank you to the parents, coaches, Chef D’Equipes and of course the riders for making the league such a success.

Tim Morton riding Silver. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Final thanks must go to the league sponsors TRI Equestrian NI and Baileys Horse Feeds for their continuing support.

Results

Primary Individual 50cms:

1. Bobbi O'Hagan, Fizz (St Jarlath’s Primary School); 2. Jessica McCarroll, Killanena Sandy (Denamona Primary School); 3. Sarah Niblock, Millie (Kilkeel Primary School); 4. Lillian Stockdale, Candy (Carntall Primary School); 5. Joanna Douglas, Scarletts Harry (Hardy Memorial Primary School); 6. Chloe Hall, Sparky (Waringstown Primary School).

Primary Teams 50cms:

1. Scarva PS & Friends Prep Mix Ups: Ella Hagan (Rainbow), Saffron Irwin (Charlie), Alfie O’Hagan (Rainbow), Alfie O’Hagan (Sally); 2. Mini Mixtures: Rosie Clarke (Culmore Princess), Myra McCarroll (Mr Punky), Jessica McCarroll (Killanena Sandy), Lillian Stockdale (Candy).

Primary Individual 60cms:

1. Georgia Davis, Kilshane Georgia (Academy Primary School); 2. Bella Murtagh, Tickles (Lisnadill Primary School); 3. Maisy Davison, Dinky (Birches PS); 4. Bobbi O'Hagan, Fizz (St Jarlath’s Primary School); 5. Caoimhin John O’Kane, Lily Rose (St Oliver Plunkett P.S., Beragh); 6. Joanna Douglas, Scarletts Harry (Hardy Memorial Primary School).

Primary Teams 65/70cms:

1. The Shake Ups: Sienna Doherty (Sweet Lily), Alfie O’Hagan (Sally), Chloe Turkington (Seapatrick Make A Move), Sienna Doherty (Seapatrick Make a Move); 2. Born to Ride: Molly Reid (Little Me), Isobel Abernethy (Shadow of a Star), Zara Abernethy (Whitehill Bella), Molly Reid (Kingsman Dave); 3. Loanends Primary School: Paige Erwin (Quincy), Indie Bingham (Poppy), Georgia Bingham (Rosie Boo), Georgia Bingham (Alamo).

Primary Individual 70cms:

1. Indie Bingham, Poppy (Loanends Primary School); 2. Molly Reid, Little Me (Riverdale PS); 3. Chloe Turkington, Seapatrick Make A Move (Rowandale IPS); 4. Harry Hannaway, Hippo (Our Lady's PS, Tullysaran); 5. Clara Little, Bambi (Clough Primary); 6. Mia Robinson, Rock (Millington Primary School).

Secondary Teams 75cms:

1. Friends School: Georgia Storey (Rico), Zara McConnell (Rio), Emily McClelland (Creevagh Connection), Annabel McKeown (Seldom Seen Kid); 2. Enniskillen Royal Grammar School: Emma McCaldin (Katman), Lily Moore (Izzy), Isabelle Wallace (Bess), Molly Lee (George); 3. Sacred Heart Grammar School: Rosie Strain (Angel), Leah Lennon (Beau), Genevieve Lennon (Tori).

Secondary Individuals 75cms:

1. Anna Poots, Maggie (Dromore High School); 2. Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack (Dromore High School); 3. Maddison O’Kane, Sultana (St Ciaran's College); 4. Ava Wickie, Fizz Bomb (Lurgan Junior High School); 5. Lucy Baird, Sprite (Banbridge Academy); 6. Anna Reid, Dubhaileans Bobcat (Wallace High School).

Novice Teams 85cms:

1. Banbridge High School High Flyers: Amelia Wheeler (Lisnahall Miss Toffee), Kathryn Wolfe (Taking Chances), Sophia Madeley (Vancouver’s Choice), Georgia Cunningham (Canadian Express); 2. Dromore High School: Isaac McCarthy (Hollywood Pippin), Izzy Irvine (Clear Water), Henry McCarthy (Balnashallog Goldfinch), Zara Reid (Kingsman Dave); 3. Assumption Grammar Schol: Una McIlmail (Lusmagh Anthem), Imogen Gray (Roundstone Star Express), Molly Marner (Gelato), Eva Murphy (Princess Twinkle).

Novice Individual:

1. Jack Cowan, Buddy (Lurgan College); 2. Aoife Davis, Oldtown Starling (Saintfield High School); 3. Ellie Osborne, Bella Bambino (St Catherine's College, Armagh); 4. Leigh Graham, Pepper (Dunclug College); 5. Molly Magorrian, Lisgreen Silver Prince (Kilkeel High School); 6. Catherine Cowan, Lady Remarque (University of Ulster Coleraine).

Open Teams 1m:

1. Royal School Armagh Blue: Molly McConnell (Maximus), Ellie Coalter (Reuben), Peter Morton (Bullet), Peter Morton (Humphrey); 2. Down High School: Ellen MacNabb (Rico), Sophie Herron (Leestone Mermus Lieutenant), Cara MacNabb (Tyrella Midnight), Ellen MacNabb (Bonecastle Lass); 3. Ballyclare High School: Ella Lindsay (Tom), Eve Lindsay (Pablo), Penny Logan (Murphy), Eve Lindsay (Tom).

Open Individual 1m:

1. Tim Morton , Silver; 2. Sophia Bingham, Moorepark Alamo (Cambridge House); 3. Shannon Cairns, Pilgrim (Dromore High School); 4. Pippa Moore, Scooby Bee (Wallace High School); 5. Ellie Bingham, Little pretender (Parkhall Integrated); 6. Lily MacKenzie, Birchill Another Star (Magherafelt HS).

Premier Open Individual 1.10m:

1. Ben Foster, Graigue Blossom (Carrickfergus Grammar School); 2. Juliana Nelson, Jim (Banbridge Academy); 3. Sophia Bingham, Strandhill Pacino (Cambridge House); 4. Pippa Moore, Miranda (Wallace); 5. Robyn Rice, Holiday Kruising (Hunterhouse College); 6. Peter Morton, Humphrey (Royal School Armagh).