Horse Week: Trainer Patrick Turley becomes king of the castle at Necarne point-to-point

The local trainer took the opener on Saturday when Scope To Improve made all the running to win in facile fashion with stable jockey Declan Lavery in the saddle.

Turley completed a first and last race double when Myleno, having been prominent throughout, asserted from the third last and delivered an initial winner for rider Darragh Hanlon.

Turley said: “The winner of the first race will go to the sales and I’ll try and find a suitable winners contest for Myleno.”

Tiptoptim, with Rob James aboard, made a winning debut in the five year geldings division progressing to join the leaders at the important third last and score easily and is now for sale according to the trainer Donnchadh Doyle.

Dromara trainer Caroline McCaldin continues to supply weekly winners and Ballyphilip partnered by Noel McParlan readily denied the only other runner to beat Global Assembly with only a trio going to the start.

Winged Leader, trained near the course, completed a double over the two days and, following a walk over on the initial session, made all to claim the feature open while recording his seventh victory of the season for David Christie and his only rival in the two-runner race pulled up.

Leading point-to-point handler Colin Bowe and All Ireland Champion rider Barry O’Neill combined to land the mares winners contest with Kalo Athena and the trainer advising another similar event would be the next target.

The Champion rider pasted the 800 winner mark due to his victory.

Two local trainers claimed the honours on the first session of the Irvinestown point-to-point. Derrylin based David Christie scored with Kingston Coole which was always to the fore and was left clear when Townhill Lass who was alongside at the last only to fall when holding every chance.

The Derrylin trainer then benefited from a walk over in the lady riders open as Ask D’Man just walked past the post while Downpatrick handler Patrick Turley won with Windsor Wife and Weespoof the latter scoring in impressive fashion and is now destined to be sold.

The very poor race planning of the card saw the walk over in the feature and only two runners in the winners contest.

The opener produced a dead heat with the camera unable to separate Windsor Wife and Treadonmydreams, and was again needed in the finale, despite only two finishers, but detailed Ard Arghaidh had beaten Glenetty – the winner trained and ridden by Simon Cavanagh who advised the winner will be entered in the Doncaster Bloodstock Sales.

Cash Cut overturned the locally trained short-priced favourite Neo King in the winners event when quickening best from three out to win.

The Irvinestown meeting requires a lot of thought and work especially in view of the very considerable cost in staging a point-to-point – walkovers and two-runner races hold little appeal for racegoers or bookmakers, of which only five travelled the previous day and just seven on Saturday. Several cited the cost at even B&B level and travelled home - the cost added to a bookmaker, his clerk and possible outside man plus travel costs with pitch and fees to the Hunt making a stay over financially impossible.

The end of season showcase when the Northern Champion rider and trainer were crowned was the idea of the late Rodney Watson, owner of the Killyhevlin Hotel, who enlisted the local tourist board and council into creating a successful event which attracted non-racing tourists but has now become a non-event in all circles.

The weather, plus cancellations, has also been a factor this season and there are still two meetings including Toome next Saturday to go prior to the conclusion of the spring season.

Irvinestown point-to-point results (day two)

First Race:

1st Scope To Improve (Declan Lavery) 6/4

2nd Klub Reve

3rd A Great Excuse

5 ran 12 – 81/2

Second Race:

1st Tiptoptom (Rob James) 5/2

2nd Wing It Prof

3rd Bold Jury

7 ran 71/2 – 61/2

Third Race:

1st Ballyphilip (Noel McParlan) ½ fav

2nd Global Assembly

Only two finished

3 ran 31/2

Fourth Race:

1st Winged Leader (Barry O’Neill) ¼ fav

Only one finished

2 ran

Fifth Race:

1st Kalo Athena (Barry O’Neill) 2/1

2nd Elusive Mae

3rd Voleur De Terres

4 ran 4 – neck

Sixth Race:

1st Myleno (Darragh Hanlon) 4/1

2nd Aill Dubh

3rd Calahill

5 ran 71/2 – 8

Irvinestown point to point results (day one)

First Race:

1st Windsor Wife (Declan Lavery) 6/1

1st Treadonmydreams (Aaron Murphy) 3/1

2nd Crystal Noir

3rd Rocket Pop

7 ran dead heat – 20

Second Race:

1st Kingston Coole (Barry O’Neill) 7/2

2nd Tell Him Nuttin

3rd Park Blues

7 ran 11 – 61/2

Third Race:

1st Weespoof (Noel Mc Parlan) 5/2

2nd Great Notions

3rd Jungle Jet

8 ran 29 – 4

Fourth Race:

1st Ask D’Man

A walk over

Fifth Race:

1st Cash Out (JJ Walsh) 7/4

2nd Neo King

2 ran 21/2

Sixth Race:

1st Ar Arghaidh (S Cavanagh) 6/1

2nd Glenetty

Only two finished