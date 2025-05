Horse Week: Training shows and registered jumping prove as popular as ever at Connell Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturday morning’s Training Show at Connell Hill in Randalstown proved as popular as ever. The show kicked off with the 60cm with all competitors in the jumping lovely clear rounds.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathy Longstad was on a winning streak in the 70cm class with her second double clear on Reevie, followed closely by Diane Scott on Maygi, Molly Ferguson on Honey and Lisa Thompson on Paplo. Noel McKee gave a lovely performance partnered with his young four-year-old mount Charlie. Moving forwards to the 80cm class was Judith Beattie on Duke and Jolie Dalton on Sweeney. A very credible result for Molly Ferguson and Honey navigating their first 80cm course whilst moving up the classes week by week. The 90s saw Cali Kennedy on Coreen Rock N Roller, Kaylie Byers on Ollie and Jodie Creighton with her young four-year-old mare, Charlotte. The final classes of the day saw Rachel Hall on Coole in the 1m, and Alana Lavery on Poppy jump the 1.10m, followed very closely by a talented Robert Newell delivering the final feat of the day on his horse Louis.

Very well done to everyone who took part.

The training shows continue next week on Saturday, July 20, starting at 10 am. Classes begin with cross-poles (assisted and unassisted) all the way up to 1.30m. Entries are taken on the day and everyone is very welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Bates jumping Charlie. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school round on a Saturday morning with jumping classes to suit all levels. Located just outside Antrim, the venue avails of both indoor and outdoor schools and is accessible just off the M2 and dual carriageway.

Details of all events can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages, and SJI Registered show dates are available on SJI Live website.

Photographs are available on Lyndon McKee Photography Facebook page.

Results, Connell Hill training show (Saturday, July 13)

Lizzy Taylor jumping Chester. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

60cm:

Cathy Longstead, Reevie; Connan Boyle, Butternut; Lisa Thompson, Gracie; Ruby Hitchenor, Misty.

70cm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noel McKee, Charlie, Cathy Longstad, Reevie; Lisa Thompson, Paplo; Molly Ferguson, Honey; Diane Scott, Maygi.

Ian Moore jumping Pinecroft Galaxy (1st 1.10m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

80cm:

Judith Beattie, Duke; Jolie Dalton, Sweeney; Mollie Ferguson, Honey.

90cm:

Jodie Creighton, Charlotte; Kaylie Byers, Ollie; Cali Kennedy, Coreen Rock n Roller.

Lexie Mae Wilson jumping Ralph. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

1m:

Rachel Hall, Coole.

1.10m:

Alana Lavery, Poppy; Robert Newel, Louis.

SJI results, Connell Hill Summer League (Thursday, July 11)

80cm:

Sarah Bailie jumping Lisnamorrow Emerauder (3rd 1.10m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Lys Etoile, Angela Penman [S] (owner: Angela Penman; Skywalker H, Alia Nasser AbdulKarim Alarif (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Hightrees Sunrise Star, Carly Agnew [A] (owner: Carly Agnew); Guinness Des Bles, Hind Majed Abdulkarim Mohammad Julfar (owner: Declan Cosgrove).

90cm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annyalla Romeo, Ellen Mackay [AA] (owner: Ellen Mackay); Guinness Des Bles, Hind Majed Abdulkarim Mohammad Julfar (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Kinetic Blue, Nicky Nesbitt [S], (owner: Nicky Nesbitt); Quality Lady, Ellen Mackay [AA] (owner: Ellen Mackay); SDS Tilly, Stephen Darragh (owner: Stephen Darragh); Skywalker H, Alia Nasser AbdulKarim Alarif (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Damtown Aganix, Aileen Feeney (owner: Julie Smyth); Lisnamorrow Van De Kluiebos, Sarah Bailie (owner: Sarah Bailie); Hightrees Sunrise Star, Carly Agnew [A] (owner: Carly Agnew); Lys Etoile, Angela Penman [S] (owner: Angela Penman).

1m:

Castletown Tequila Sunrise, Nadia Scanlon (owner: Nadia Scanlon); Dashing Chap, Tegan White McMorrow (owner: Eavan White); GHS Corriana, Jodie Creighton (owner: Leanne Marshall); Peregrine Point, Tegan White McMorrow (owner: Tegan White McMorrow); Pinecroft Lamiro, Ian Moore [AA] (owner: Ian Moore); Texan Style, Maria Carr (owner: Tegan White McMorrow); Annyalla Romeo, Ellen Mackay [AA] (owner: Ellen Mackay); Quality Lady, Ellen Mackay [AA] (owner: Ellen Mackay); Levante, Mya Morrison [A] (owner: Tanya Smith).

1.10m:

Pinecrcoft Galaxy, Ian Moore [AA] (owner: Ian Moore); Lucy Ludo, Alana Lavery (owner: Alana Lavery); Lisnamorrow Emeraude, Sarah Bailie (owner: Sarah Bailie); Charlie De Reve, Sarah Irwin (owner: Sarah Irwin); Ciamint, Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini (owner: Declan Cosgrove); FJK Back To The Future, Ella Boyle (owner: Ella Boyle); Crann Darach, Katie Wray [A] (owner: Katie Wray) Ballylurgan Hold Up, Christopher Smyth (owner: Samuel J Smyth); Pinecroft Lamiro, Ian Moore [AA] (owner: Ian Moore); Challenger, Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Dstud Billy Elliot, Gary Jackson (owner: Gary Jackson); Quality Choice, Lesley Jones (owner: Yvonne Pearson); Cairnview Redwood Guy, Lesley Jones (owner: Yvonne Pearson); Global Merlot, Symone Brown [A] (owner: Symone Brown); Lainy Lou B, Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Peregrine Point, Tegan White McMorrow (owner: Tegan White McMorrow); Louie Du Carel, Jodie Creighton (owner: Hilary Furlonger); Dashing Chap, Tegan White McMorrow (owner: Eavan White)

WKD Blizard, Jodie Creighton (owner: Joanne Sloan Allen); Conditus, Khalid Nasser AbdulKarim Alarif (owner: Declan Cosgrove); MCS Zita, Eva Sloan (owner: Clare Sloan); Mosstown Du Seigneur, Eva Sloan (owner: Clare Sloan).

1.20m:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doneybrewer Quest, Aidan O'Brien (owner: Kieran O'Brien); Nahla, Aidan O'Brien (owner: Daniel Coyle); MCS Zita, Eva Sloan (owner: Clare Sloan); Pinecrcoft Galaxy, Ian Moore [AA] (owner: Ian Moore); FJK Back To The Future, Ella Boyle (owner: Ella Boyle); Lisnamorrows Vancouver, Sarah Bailie (owner: Sarah Bailie); Lainy Lou B, Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Dstud Billy Elliot, Gary Jackson (owner: Gary Jackson); Quality Choice, Lesley Jones (owner: Yvonne Pearson); Bwe Nonstop Caprice, Jasmyn Van Der Steen (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Macho T, John Higgins (owner: Henry Callaghan); Triple C (Ihr), Ian Moore [AA] (owner: Ian Moore); Cairnview, Redwood Guy, Lesley Jones (owner: Yvonne Pearson); Challenger, Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Conditus, Khalid Nasser AbdulKarim Alarif (owner: Declan Cosgrove); Louie Du Carel, Jodie Creighton (owner: Hilary Furlonger).

1.30m:

Doneybrewer Quest, Aidan O'Brien (owner: Kieran O'Brien); Nahla, Aidan O'Brien (owner: Daniel Coyle); Macho T, John Higgins (owner: Henry Callaghan); WKDLucia, Jodie Creighton (owner: Joanne Sloan Allen).