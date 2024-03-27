Horse Week: TRI Equestrian Ulster Region Spring Pony Series at the Meadows Equestrian Centre

THE Meadows Equestrian Centre, Lurgan, hosted the TRI Equestrian Ulster Region Spring Pony Series on 24th March.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:23 GMT

Pictures supplied by Tori OC Photography.

Alice Steele riding Zulu’s Dream, winners of the 128 1m. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Emily McCabe riding Charissma, winners of the 1.10/1.20m COH/Juniors. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Sophie Sloan riding Irish Lassie, clear in the 148 90cm. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

Lily Tunney riding OBS Good to go, winners of the 148 1.20m. (Pic supplied by Tori OC Photography)

