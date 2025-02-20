Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A memorial service was held yesterday (Wednesday, February 26) for former National Steeplechase Association jockey Roderick ‘Roddy’ MacKenzie.

The 45-year-old jockey, who hailed from Co Tyrone, died suddenly in Delaware, USA, on 12 February.

Paying tribute to Roddy, the National Steeplechase Association, said: “Dreaming of someday becoming a jockey, Roddy got his start in Ireland’s pony racing circuit, which gave him a great experience to continue his racing career in England and Ireland. After honing his skills in the yards of trainers Francis Flood in Ireland and Ian Williams in England, Roddy moved his tack to America where he made his NSA debut at Tryon aboard UK Limey for trainer Paul Rowland and registered his first victory in September 2008 with owner-trainer Randy Rouse’s One Sea. He guided a host of winners for a variety of conditioners including Bruce Miller, Kathy Neilson, Julie Gomena, Mairead Carr, Earnie Oare, Richard Valentine, Janet Elliot, Cyril Murphy, Todd Wyatt, Bill Wofford, Regina Welsh, and Michael Leaf.”

Roddy compiled a record of 25 wins, 48 seconds, and 41 thirds in 326 starts, with earnings of $611,750, the National Steeplechase Association shared.

Roddy MacKenzie. (Pic: W J O'Brien & Son Ltd)

“The life of a jockey isn’t easy, and Roddy had his share of mishaps, the worst coming in 2019 when he was an exercise rider at Fair Grounds in New Orleans, when he suffered extensive injuries when a loose horse crashed into him,” the association continued.

“Not one to sit on his laurels, Roddy got right back in the tack where he felt most at home. In the ensuing years, the lifelong horseman has been breaking babies, galloping, and providing equine salt therapy services since his retirement from race riding.

“Roddy was admired by those who knew him, for his incredible work ethic and love of horses. He never cut a corner and always gave his all, even if it meant starting before daylight and getting home well after dark.

“He was a genuine sort who made friends across the globe, with endless stories that began with ‘remember that one time’ and ended with a laugh!

“Roddy will be missed tremendously by friends and family on both sides of the pond, but never forgotten.”

Roddy is survived by his parents Bill and Elizabeth, The Old Rectory, Dunamanagh, Co Tyrone, sisters Alison, Rhona and Patricia, brother Allan, brothers-in-law Tom and Patrick, sister-in-law Rosie and nephews and niece Arthur, Poppy, Patrick, Eoin and James.