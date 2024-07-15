Saturday represented the 34th year since Tullymurry held their first event and it was lovely to see how all the extended family came together, as a team, to create a touch of nostalgia as they reverted to the original routes and recreated the iconic ‘Tullymurry Fence’.

The fences were superbly presented and were very colourful, even reflecting the artistic creativity of the third generation to be involved in this wonderful Co Down venue, which was pioneered by the much loved and highly respected matriarch, Marian Turley.

She and her amazing team provided a sumptuous lunch befitting royalty for the judges and officials.

Tullymurry has not only been a popular eventing venue in the Northern Region calendar, but also, for the past few months, has been the base and focal point for ‘The Devil’s Horsemen’ who are filming their latest series.

Alongside that, the Tullymurry Team have been carrying out major infrastructural improvements which gained great praise.

Once again, words don’t adequately express appreciation to the 70 plus volunteers who covered all duties in the three phases, but also the very important task of car parking which, in itself, was a military exercise, carried out with extreme precision.

A Northern Region spokesperson said: “We are the luckiest organisation in the world because we are surrounded by selfless people who are prepared to give rather than take.

“This is very much appreciated by everyone involved in the sport and is the reason that Kim Constable came on board to provide a cash incentive each week.”This week’s winners were:- £200 Fran Rowlatt-McCormick

- £50 Fiona Linehan (for the second week in a row)

In addition, Ben Foster very kindly presented a beautiful drinks hamper which was won by Peter Quirke.

Virginia Maguire’s homebred gelding, Handsome Starr, added yet another win to its impressive record. The 12-year-old Throughbred by September Storm out of Mymillenniumstarr V11 was enjoying just his third outing this year with two wins and a second placing on his long list of achievements.

The addition of time penalties in both jumping phases meant the early leader, Suzanne Hagan riding Anne Magee and Jane Hancock’s nine year old mare, Karolita O, had to settle for the runner-up spot this week although this combination has very seldom been out of the top six placings during their three year partnership.

Cathal Daniels who had arrived fresh from his Portugese holiday had five horses to compete across two competitions. He won the EI 110 class on Independent Article, a six year old gelding bred and owned by Margaret Kinsella.

The bay gelding by Tyson out of Sassy Cissie is a half sister to the ‘Red Queen,’ Rioghan Rua who has competed at 5* level as well as winning numerous age group medals including gold at Jardy as well as Team bronze at the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2018. Cathal and Independent Article had a pillar to post finish, over four points clear of Steven Smith and Newferry Aga Kann, Herbie Walker’s eight-year-old Kannan gelding who won at Rosanna last month.

There were just four starters in the EI 110 J class where it was a very worthwhile journey for Martha Dolan from Carlow as she earned her first win on Pay Back, Jane Hancock’s Master Imp gelding. Kitty Cullen had a significant lead in the dressage phase with a score of 23.5 awarded by Dublin Judge, David Lee, on Grand Marnier, the twelve year old Buckskin gelding previously campaigned to 4* level by her father Declan. An unfortunate four show jumping faults and a number of cross country time penalties relegated them to second place.

Only two of the five starters in the 110 P class actually completed with a delighted David Keatley from Co Kildare claiming the red rosette on his Connemara Pony, Crosskeys Bella, with whom he had a win earlier this season at Crecora. Holly Ross picked up second place on her Connemara pony Ech Feirin with whom she won the CCIP2*S class at Ballindennisk International in April.

Denis Currie was noticeably absent from the start list in the EI 110 Amateur class as he was on holiday in Portugal. However, competition remained fierce amongst the five starters with Britt Megahey taking an early lead on R Showman.

However, a little navigational problem, resulting in the omission of a fence, saw ‘Eliminated’ registered against his name. Nichola Wray took clear advantage of the situation, keeping both jumping phases clean and just adding six time penalties to her first phase score to give her a one and a half point advantage over Rachel Ferres and Woodbury Tampa who were making their debut at this level.

This nine-year-old thoroughbred gelding who had two starts with Crawford Brothers is certainly showing that he is enjoying his new life as an eventer.

The 100 Amateur class of ten saw Ros Morgan from Bushmills finish centre stage with Vos Surprise, her eleven year old gelding sired by VOS. Ros, originally from Northern Ireland, lived in London for over twenty years but recently relocated back to the Province where she has been nipping at the heels of her fellow competitors all season and has now reached the pinnacle of the 1m class.

Aimee Webb took second place on her first outing with Imperial Matriach, her seven year. Old mare by Imperial Hights.

Hugh Kelly from Skryne, Co Meath, made his journey north worthwhile as he claimed his third successive victory in the 100 P class on board Fairyhouse In A Pickle. He retained his opening score of 28.5 to finish marginally ahead of Maya Constable and Rockon Pedro, a partnership who has been in the top four on six of the last seven outings.

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Groves from Newbridge, Co Kildare, who is a working pupil with Smith Brothers in Gilford, most impressed the Judge, Corey Mawhinney, with her gelding, MMF Churchill on just her second outing. She added nothing to her first phase score, cheered on by her mother, Ailish, to finish 0.2 ahead of second placed Shannon Hunter and Lady Lux Dignified, owned by her father Richard.

Steven Smith took his second win of the day in the EI 100 class of almost 30 with Annaghmore Cornoko, a five-year-old gelding owned by Campbell McLean who made his first appearance under EI rules at the Clare last week where they placed third.

On this occasion they led from the outset and finished on a fabulous score of 21.8. A delighted Orlagh Halliday claimed the runner-up spot with Colin Halliday’s Thoroughbred gelding, Cold War who completed in the CCI1* class at Millstreet International last month.

Carrickfergus girl, Anya Skilling, proved that her win in the EI 90 class last week at The Clare was no flash in the pan as she replicated that performance to top the leader board again this week with Tiz Quality, her seven-year-old OBOS Quality mare.

The early leader, Katie McKee and Water Paint, sadly retired on cross country following a few issues so that paved the way to success for Anya who finished on her first phase score, four points ahead of Jemma Kendellen and Quidams Clover who have been knocking at the door of that first placing on many occasions.

Another young rider showing very consistent performance is Sam Forbes from Crossgar who has enjoyed back to back wins with DCS Millhouse Platinum, an eight year old mare owned by his mother, Lynne. They maintained their opening score to leave a four point advantage over Holly Wray riding Helen Anderson’s Tolan R mare, R Diva, who also occupied this placing on their previous two outings.

There was rapturous applause for 13-year-old, Tilley Tumilty, as she crossed the finish line in the EI 90 P class with Barnadown Lad. This plucky and determined Banbridge school girl had suffered an unfortunate fall earlier in the day in the EI 110 P class but dusted herself off and carried on with her second pony in true professional style.

She moved up one place from dressage to take the win on her flatwork mark of 28. Another very capable and very determined young pony rider, Emily Turley, finished in second place with Budore Mystic Legand, just one point adrift. Emily, along with her sisters and cousins, had made their mark on the cross country course by providing the very artistic artwork on some of the fences.

Fourteen-year-old Una McIlmail from Downpatrick made her presence felt in the EI 80 class where she stormed to victory, for the second successive week, with Lusmagh Anthem, Karen McCrissican’s grey gelding. They moved up four places from the first phase and finished on that score just ahead of Lynsey Kennedy and Izzey Miyake, her eight year old Anteaus mare who also had nothing to add to her dressage score in this class of 18.

This was a most enjoyable event and Northern Region sincerely thank all the Tullymurry Team for pulling together to create such a fabulous fun occasion.

They look forward to returning for Tullymurry 2 this coming Saturday.

Full results.

EI 110 Open:

Steven Smith, Handsome Starr;

Suzanne Hagan, Karolita O;

Patrick Whelan, Global Narco;

Ralph Robinson, Dermish Chill;

Patrick Whelan, Tullibards Joyce L.

EI 110:

Cathal Daniels, Independent Article;

Steven Smith, Newferry Aga Kann;

Abby Coakley, Toome Carrick Jimmy;

Steven Smith, Carrickview Calvani;

Cathal Daniels, Cornasaus Junior Hights;

Steven Smith, Greenhall Gold Dust.

EI 110 J:

Martha Dolan, Pay Back;

Kitty Cullen, Grand Marnier;

Jasper Kelly, Agatha Raisin;

Amy Ennis Crosbie, CBI joker.

EI 110 P:

David Keatley, Crosskeys Bella;

Holly Ross, Ech Feirin.

EI 110 Amateur:

Nichola Wray, Dylan;

Rachel Ferres, Woodbury Tampa;

Denis Coakley, Shannondale George;

Alannah Kelly, Milshogue Bailey.

EI 100 Amateur:

Ros Morgan, Vos Surprise;

Aimee Webb, Imperial Matriach;

Ciarrai Rice, Lady J;

Megan Carson, Captain Cruzdown;

Lucy Toombs, Bluestone Ice;

Samantha Dale, Threeseas.

EI 100 P:

Hugh Kelly, Fairyhouse In A Pickle;

Maya Constable, Rockon Pedro;

Izzy Barrett, Maserati of Holstud;

Charlotte Betts, Akaroa Bittersweet;

Claire Nestor, Freddie;

Sarah Smullen, Macs Silver Cookee.

EI 100 J:

Hannah Groves, MMF Churchill;

Shannon Hunter, Lady Lux Dignified;

Ben Foster, Carrick Diamond Darshaan;

Kate Fahy, Lissyegan Cooley;

Maya Constable, Urneypark Big Cat;

Gracie Thompson-Logan, Lisnamuck What A Cracker.

EI 100:

Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoko;

Orlagh Halliday, Cold War;

Rebekah McKinstry, HVL Jackpot;

Jonathan Steele, Mezcal;

Lucy McIlroy, Imperial Wonder;

Casey Webb, Our Pollyanna.

EI 100 T:

Sam Hamilton, Yewtree Hill;

Chirag Sherawat, Lates Capri.

EI 90 Amateur:

Anya Skilling, Tiz Quality;

Jemma Kendellen, Quidams Clover;

Sophie Cowan, Tempo Quickstep;

Bernadette Muirhead, Out of the Blue;

Amy Salmon, Clonaslee Captain Hawk Wing;

Cieran Greeves, Georgie.

EI 90:

Sam Forbes, DCS Millhouse Platinum;

Holly Wray, R Diva;

Elaine O’Connor, Tullymurry Masha;

Holly Wray, Conor;

Colin Halliday, Ravanny Hope;

Ross Graham, Woodsgift Lux.

EI 90 P:

Tilley Tumilty, Barnadown Lad;

Emily Turley, Budore Mystic Legend;

Kelsea Maginnis, Atlantic Clover Star;

Katie Forbes, Doctor Pepper;

Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache;

Laragh Byrne, Oxhill Bui.

EI 90 T:

Jonathan Hagan, Bubblegum;

Jonathan Steele, Annie;

Ciara Muirhead, Hanslough;

Ben Foster, March Thunderball;

Martha Dolan, Walt;

Colin Halliday, Flamenco Gypsy.

EI 80:

Una McIlmail, Lusmagh Anthem;

Lynsey Kennedy, Izzy Miyaka;

Karina McVeigh, Cococabana;

Clare Steele, Marl Gladiator;

Kathryn Henderson, Mocking Bird;

Suzanne Hill, Butter.

EI 80 T:

Eimear Watson, Gaurlin Lady;

Holly Carville, Tullans Roxy;

Ellie Hynds, PSH Let’s Tango;

Orla McGlynn, Liltie Alcar;

Molly Evans, Loch Luatha;

Tracey Magowan, Toffee.

Tilly Tumilty and Barnadown Lad won the EI90(P) class at Tullymurry.

Suzanne Hagan and Karolita O jump into Tullymurry's water complex where they took 2nd in the EI110(Open) class.

Hannah Groves and MMF Churchill had a narrow win in the EI100(J) class at Tullymurry.