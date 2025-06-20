Horse Week: Wet but winning day at Hagans Croft Equestrian

After weeks of lovely weather Saturday saw torrential rain throughout, however this did not dampen competitors spirits as for those who were competing in the league...rosettes and prizes were up for grabs therefore rain or no rain the steaks were high!

The cross-poles class was the first on the day, with everyone within the class coming home with a rosette regardless of whether they were clear or not. Those who had competed in the league came home with a small grooming kit for their pony and and extra special rosette for all their efforts.

Sophie Walsh and ‘Cahore Blue Diamond’ have been very consistent throughout the 50cm league so when they were awarded first place in the league it was no surprise. Joint second was Alexa Reid riding ‘Bobby’ and Katie Stewart riding ‘Clarmore Royal Reflection’, both girls have shone through throughout the six weeks and their progression over the weeks has been very clear to see and its been a pleasure to watch. Well done girls, very well deserved.

With the league placings each competitors best four scores were taken towards their final total. Casey Froemling and Annie Lucas have shown great sportsmanship throughout the 60cm league, with both of them placing in the top six placings throughout the six weeks. Finishing in the top spot and taking home a Hagans croft numnah was a delighted Annie Lucas riding ‘Sparky’, followed by Casey and ‘Ralphie’ in second place.

Taking the 70cm league win was Mia Jackson and ‘Molly’, again this pairing have been very consistent throughout the six weeks and were delighted to receive a numnah for all their efforts. Second place went to Annie Lucas and ‘Sparky’.

Gracie Hamilton and ‘Benaughlin May’ finished on a league score of 57 which was more than plenty to take first place in the 80cm league, followed by Emma Morrison and ‘Sliabh Ban Rosie’ in second place, Emma and her beautiful grey mare then went onto take the win in the 90cm league, followed by Jessica Scott in second place.

The 1m league seen Maisie Anderson and ‘Farhill Captain Harry’ take the win, these pair make these heights look so easy! Well done.

Organisers would like to thank the competitors who supported this event throughout the six weeks and to the stewards who keep all the events running so smoothly every week! Thank you to CQ Content for covering the event on Saturday and for standing out in the torrential rain, which proved problematic in the conditions presented – all photographs can be purchased from CQ Content’s website.

Hagans Croft are now preparing to start their five-week Dressage League starting on Saturday, June 28.

This summer, Hagans Croft would like to challenge their competitors and are now offering 20x60 long arena tests as well as their 20x40 arena tests.

For those who would like more help with riding long arena tests, Mark Robinson is holding clinics including ‘Introduction to the long arena evening’ and ‘Long arena test riding evening’. All information on these upcoming events are available on the Hagans Crofts website.

The dressage event is pre-entry only with entries closing each Thursday at 9pm. To enter please visit Hagans Croft’s website – www.haganscrofteqestrian.co.uk – or download the Hagans Croft app onto your smart phone.

Showjumping results (Saturday, June 14)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Phoebe Andrews, Mollie; Maisie Wallace, Bumble; Adalyn Wallace, Lily; Abi Straney, Beauty; Amy Reid, Bonnie; Katie Riddles, Pebbles; Layla Malone, Twilight.

Class 2 - 50cm

1. Alexa Reid, Bobby; 2. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 3. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; 4. Lucy Keery, Super Mario; 5. Sophie Malone, Twilight; 6. Grace Kerrigan, Jet.

Class 3 - 60cm

1. Sarah Alexander, Bella; 2. Casey Froemling, Ralphie; 3. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 4. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 5. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 6. Alexa Gawley, Minnie.

Class 4 - 70cm

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Mia Jackson, Molly; 3. Megan Burns, Flash; 4. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 5. Katie Creegan, Dunreevey Deputy Dan; 6. Annie Lucas, Flossy.

Class 5 - 80cm

1. Anna Reid, Rosscon Bianca; 2. Gracie Hamilton, Benaughlin May; 3. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 4. Ellie Osborne, Bella Bambino; 5. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 6. Harvey Copeland, Heather.

Class 6 - 90cm

1. Ellie Osborne, Bella Bambino; 2. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 3. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 4. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 5. Abbey Stevenson, Echo; 6. Alana Eadie, Parkplace Fern.

Class 7 - 1m

1. Abbey Stevenson, Echo; 2. Alana Eadie, Parkplace Fern.

Showjumping League results (May/June 2025)

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Phoebe Andrews, Mollie; Abi Straney, Beauty; Katie Riddles, Pebbles.

Class 2 - 50cm

1. Sophie Walsh, Cahore Blue Diamond; =2. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; =2. Alexa Reid, Bobby; 3. Grace Kerrigan, Jet; 4. Lily Henderson, Emily; 5. Alexa Gawley, Minnie; 6. Faith Alexander Beauty.

Class 3 - 60cm

1. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 2. Casey Froemling, Ralphie; 3. Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 4. Vivienne Andrews, Sarahs Pebbles; 5. Katie Stewart, Clarmore Royal Reflection; 6. Alexa Gawley, Minnie.

Class 4 - 70cm

1. Mia Jackson, Molly; 2. Annie Lucas, Sparky; 3.) Annie Lucas, Flossy; =4. Harvey Copeland, Heather; =4. Connie Watt, Ballyrainey Jack; 5. Abbey Stevenson, Belle

Class 5 - 80cm

1. Gracie Hamilton, Benuaghlin May; 2. Emma Morrison, Sliabh BÃ¡n Rosie; 3. Annie Lucas, Flossy; 4. Mia Jackson, Molly; 5. Rose Henderson, Colta; 6. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star.

Class 6 - 90cm

1. Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie; 2. Jessica Scott, Leim Silver Star; 3. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry; 4. Abbey Stevenson, Echo.

Class 7 - 1m

1. Maisie Anderson, Farhill Captain Harry.

1 . Hagans Croft Emma Morrison, Sliabh Ban Rosie. (Photo: CQ Content) Photo: CQ Content Photo Sales