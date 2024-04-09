Horse Week: Win tickets to the legendary Badminton Horse Trials (8-12 May 2024)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“It’s been a wet and challenging winter for many horse owners in the UK and we want to welcome the long-awaited arrival of Spring with an uplifting giveaway,” said Sarah Nelson, Product Manager at Mars Horsecare, home of the SPILLERS brand.

“What better way than to offer tickets to the wonderful Badminton Horse Trials?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the weather warming up and the grass growing more vigorously, it's also the perfect time to focus on the benefits of feeding low-calorie fibres to help nip weight gain in the bud, without compromising on your horse’s health and vitality. This is why we are also offering three bags of low-calorie fibre feed as part of the prize.”

Rosalind Canter riding Lordships Graffalo for GBR. (Pic: Kit Houghton)

The winner will receive a pair of tickets to Badminton Horse Trials on the day of their choice.

They will also be able to choose three bags of any of the following SPILLERS low-calorie feeds:

- SPILLERS™ Fibre Lite Molasses Free - a specially formulated feed designed to provide essential fibre without the added sugars. Perfect for horses prone to weight gain, this feed is ideal for feeding alongside balancers to help increase chewing time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- SPILLERS™ HAPPY HOOF™ - a tasty, low sugar, fibre feed suitable for those prone to laminitis. It’s packed with essential vitamins and minerals, is high in biotin to support hoof health and can be fed as the whole bucket feed.

- SPILLERS™ HAPPY HOOF™ Molasses Free offers all the benefits of HAPPY HOOF without the added sugar. It is formulated to promote a low insulin response.