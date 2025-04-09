Horse Week: Winter dressage winners declared at Laurel View

There were lots of different winners throughout the winter, but when the best scores were added to those at the final competition, the league winners were revealed.

Top spots being claimed by Charlotte Killen on Ember; Sarah-Grace Blelock on Ben and Jacqui Lewis on Dunore Fast and Furious.

The prime position for Laurel View riding school students was claimed by Sarah-Grace Blelock partnered with Ben. It was great to see the Laurel View horses and ponies and their riders featuring well in the results throughout the winter.

Taking the honours in the special Laurel View Staff and Liveries competition was Leanne Adams for riding Bella and Betsy.

As this league concludes Laurel View extends their grateful appreciation to all the competitors for coming along to take part and also to all the judges and scribes for lending their time and expertise so agreeably to assist the Laurel View crew in running these events.

Key dressage dates to note in particular are the start of the Summer League on Sunday, May 25 and the Charity Show scheduled for Sunday, July 20.

RESULTS

Winter Dressage League (5 of 6)

Class 1 - Intro 1

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Ember, Charlotte Killen, 68.18; 2nd Lady, Lena Twardzicka, 66.82; 3rd Admiral, Lena Twardzicka, 65.68.

Class 2 - Prelim 1

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 71.20; 2nd Bring Me Sunshine, Ingrid Scott, 65.80; 3rd Lor Ruadh's Ceallach, Sara McCracken, 65.60; 4th Follow That Dream, Mel Surgenor, 65.40; 5th Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 64.20; 6th Belle, Sophia McKay, 63.00.

Class 3 - Prelim 2

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Zola, Debbie McNeill, 66.30; 2nd Lor Ruadh's Ceallach, Sara McCracken, 65.00.

Class 4 - Prelim 3

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Susie, Beth Hayes, 68.96; 2nd Ice, Lucy Toombs, 66.25.

Class 5 - Novice 1

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Ernie, Sharon McKeever, 71.80; 2nd Susie, Beth Hayes, 65.80; 3rd Rachel, Helen Hoffin, 60.80,

Class 6 - Open

Judge - Angelene Nicholson

1st Roundthorn Oreo (Elem), Linda McIlwaine, 72.24; 2nd Monty (Adv Med), Mark Robinson, 71.03; 3rd Rebel (Elem), Christine Newton, 68.28; 4th Nellie (Med), Barbara Hanna, 68.10; 5th Dunore Fast and Furious (Nov), Jacqui Lewis, 67.12; 6th Kontiki (Med), Penny Murphy, 66.55.

Class 7 - Pony Club Barrier Spring Festival Qualifier

Judge - Martina McKinley

1st Ellie (PC70) - Qual., Emily Dobbin, 66.40; 2nd Mary (PC70) - Qual., Sophia McKay, 66.40; 3rd Bunny (PC70) - Qual., Elle Chambers, 64.00; 4th Glitter (PC70) - Qual., Mya McKay, 61.60; 5th Ember (PC80) - Qual., Charlotte Killen, 61.04.

Winter Dressage League (6 of 6)

Class 1 - Intro 3

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Ember, Charlotte Killen, 70.00; 2nd Regi, Leah Maxwell, 68.18; 3rd Lumi, Katie Watt, 65.91; 4th Truly, Amanda Burns, 65.45; 5th Lady, Lena Twardzicka, 64.77; 6th Lily, Rebecca Mullan, 64.55.

Class 2 - Prelim 3

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 66.88; 2nd Bring Me Sunshine, Ingrid Scott, 66.46; 3rd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 65.21; 4th Kenzie, Anna Kelly, 62.92.

Class 3 - Prelim 1

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Teddy, Kim Murphy, 63.80.

Class 4 - Prelim 5

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

No entries.

Class 5 - Novice 5

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Rose of Gethsemane, Deborah Allen, 65.83; 2nd Elamo New Kid In Town, Amy Steele, 63.50.

Class 6 - Open

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Roundthorn Oreo (Elem), Linda McIlwaine, 67.50; 2nd Elamo New Kid In Town (Nov), Amy Steele, 67.26; 3rd Boycie (Nov), Jayne Woodward, 66.61; 4th Dunore Fast and Furious (Nov), Jacqui Lewis, 66.45; 5th Rebel (Elem), Christine Newton, 66.25; 6th Nellie (Med), Barbara Hanna, 65.94.

Class 7 - PC

Judge - Ivor Harper-Hewitt

1st Casper (PC80), Hannah Kernohan, 69.17; 2nd MHS Six (PC80), Sophia McKay, 68.33; 3rd MHS Six (PC70), Sophia McKay, 67.80; 4th Kim (PC70), Flora Campbell, 67.20; 5th Summer (PC70), Hannah Kernohan, 66.80.

LEAGUE RESULTS

Class 1 - Intro

1st, Ember, Charlotte Killen, 204.49; 2nd Lady, Lena Twardzicka, 201.51; 3rd Regi, Leah Maxwell, 199.05; 4th Admiral, Lena Twardzicka.

Class 2 - Prelim A

1st Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 210.30; 2nd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 205.40; 3rd Kenzie, Anna Kelly, 197.86; 4th Bring Me Sunshine, Ingrid Scott, 195.15; 5th, Blaze Tempo, Anne Hill, 136.40.

Class 3 - Prelim B

No Qualifiers Forward.

Class 4 - Prelim C

No Qualifiers Forward.

Class 5 - Novice

No Qualifiers Forward.

Class 6 - Open

1st Dunore Fast and Furious (Nov & Elem), Jacqui Lewis, 199.37; 2nd Boycie (Nov), Jayne Woodward, 196.55; 3rd Rose of Gethsemane (Nov & Elem), Deborah Allen, 188.46.

Riding School Competition

1st Ben (Class 2), Sarah-Grace Blelock, 68.63; 2nd Jeeves (Class 2), Holly Hanvey, 68.47; 3rd Kenzie & Silver (Class 2 & Freestyle), Anna Kelly, 66.55; 4th Admiral & Lady (Class 1), Lena Twardzicka, 66.52; 5th Admiral (Class 1), Maisy Power, 59.57.

Laurel View Staff/Livery Competition

1st Bella & Betsy (Class 1), Leanne Adams, 70.94; 2nd Blaze Tempo (Class 2), Anne Hill, 68.20; 3rd Binx, Hugo & Lumi (Class 1), Katie Watt, 68.06; 4th Beauty, Casper & Summer (Classes 1, 2, 3, Freestyle & Pony Club), Hannah Kernohan, 67.71; 5th Kenzie & Lily (Class 1 & Freestyle), Rebecca Mullan, 67.28; 6th Belle, MHS Six & Schumi (Classes 1, 2, 3, Freestyle & Pony Club), Sophia McKay, 66.95; 7th Regi & Tyson (Class 1), Leah Maxwell, 65.84.

1 . Laurel View Beth Hayes and Susie took home a 1st and a 2nd for their February test performances. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

2 . Laurel View Ingrid Scott and Bring Me Sunshine earned a blue ribbon for Class 2 in March. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

3 . Laurel View Holly Hanvey and Jeeves took a 3rd for their March Class 2 test, while earning a 2nd in the league. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales

4 . Laurel View Top of the Class 2 league for Sarah-Grace Blelock and Ben. (Pic: Equi-Tog) Photo: EQUI-TOG Photo Sales