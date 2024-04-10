Horse Week: Winter Dressage winners revealed at Laurel View
Throughout the winter months, competitor support had been enthusiastic and strong, which is really great to see and everyone is looking forward to the Summer League getting underway on May 12th.
But first appreciate the performances over the bleak winter months, that resulted in the bright smiles on the league winners faces.
Huge thanks to all the competitors and their support teams, who came along to compete.
To the many judges and scribes who gave their time and expertise so freely.
Also appreciation to the Equi-Tog team for capturing the majority of the competitors in action in the arena.
Results – Winter Dressage League (6 of 6) March 10th 2024
Class 1 – BD Intro C:
Judge – Coreen Abernethy
1st Tyson, Leah Maxwell, 68.04; 2nd Jupiter, Alice Lutton, 67.83; 3rd Marvin, Hannah Kernohan, 67.39; 4th Ben, Sarah-Grace Blelock, 67.17; 5th Monard Rose, Cathy Longstaff, 66.96; 6th Bella, Libby Healy, 66.96.
Class 2 – Prelim 14:
Judge – Coreen Abernethy
1st Dargento, Emily McNally, 66.35; 2nd Casper, Hannah Kernohan, 65.77; 3rd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 60.96; 4th Blaze Tempo, Anne Hill, 60.58; 5th Monard Rose, Cathy Longstaff, 60.58; 6th Harry, Hannah Kernohan, 60.19.
Class 3 – Prelim 18:
Judge – Coreen Abernethy
1st Clady Water Jay Jay, Kelly Gray, 70.19; 2nd Strictly Dancing, Rebecca Millar, 67.69; 3rd Ossie Man, Alara Terak, 67.50; 4th Barney, Lorraine Cardwell, 66.35; 5th Echo, Joanna McNamee, 64.23.
Class 4 – Prelim 19:
Judge – Angelene Nicholson
1st Ice, Lucy Toombs, 69.58.
Class 5 – Novice 23:
Judge – Angelene Nicholson
1st Minnie, Lucca Stubington, 71.46; 2nd Watson, Lucca Stubington, 69.17; 3rd Will Scarlet, Martina McKinley, 62.71; 4th Dunore Fast And Furious, Jacqui Lewis, 62.08.
Class 6 – Open:
Judge – Angelene Nicholson
1st Watson (Elem), Lucca Stubington, 72.32; 2nd Ulysses (Med), Lucca Stubington, 69.55; 3rd Fendi (Adv Med), Nicki McKee, 68.03; 4th Watson (Med), Lucca Stubington, 65.00; 5th Dunore Fast And Furious (Nov), Jacqui Lewis, 62.50.
Class 7 – Preliminary PC70:
Judge – Angelene Nicholson
1st Casper (PC70), Hannah Kernohan - East Antrim, 70.20; 2nd Harry (PC70), Lucy Johnston - East Antrim, 63.60; 3rd Branraduff Tom (PC70), Caoimhe Scullion - East Antrim, 59.20; 4th Sir Freddy (PC70), Ruby Healy - East Antrim, 57.40.
Class 7 – Grassroots PC80:
Judge – Angelene Nicholson
1st Casper (PC80), Hannah Kernohan - East Antrim, 68.75; 2nd Shadow's Hulk (PC80), Leah Hanson - Route , 64.38.
Class 7 – PC Novice:
Judge – Angelene Nicholson
1st Shadow's Hulk (Nov), Leah Hanson - Route, 64.09; 2nd Ech Feirin (Nov), Holly Ross - East Antrim, 62.05.
Class 7 – PC Intermediate:
Judge – Angelene Nicholson
1st Star of Hollymount (Int), Holly Ross - East Antrim, 66.03.
Winter Dressage League
Class 1 – Walk/Trot:
1st Monard Rose, Cathy Longstaff, 214.79; 2nd Marvin, Hannah Kernohan, 204.56; 3rd Betsy, Leanne Adams, 204.35; 4th Jupiter, Alice Lutton, 201.96; 5th Beaut Lightning, Ashley Wray, 200.87; 6th Jack, Emily Honan, 199.57.
Class 2 – Prelim A:
1st Dargento, Emily McNally, 201.73; 2nd Casper, Hannah Kernohan, 198.83; 3rd Jeeves, Holly Hanvey, 198.62; 4th Blaze Tempo, Anne Hill, 189.36; 5th Harry, Hannah Kernohan, 194.67.
Class 3 – Prelim B:
1st Strictly Dancing, Rebecca Millar, 207.92; 2nd Clady Water Jay Jay, Kelly Gray, 206.65; 3rd Echo, Joanna McNamee, 200.43; 4th Ossie Man, Alara Terak, 200.22.
Class 4 – Prelim C:
No qualifiers forward.
Class 5 – Novice:
1st Dunore Fast and Furious, Jacqui Lewis, 197.37.
Class 6 – Open:
1st Dunore Fast and Furious (Nov), Jacqui Lewis, 196.06.
Class 7 – Pony Club:
1st Casper (PC70), Hannah Kernohan, 209.60; 2nd Casper (PC80), Hannah Kernohan, 202.71.
Riding School Competition (average through league):
1st Caoimhe Scullion, Ben & Kenzie (Classes 1, 2 & PC70), 69.28; 2nd Emily McNally, Dargento (Classes 2 & FTM), 67.74; 3rd Sarah-Grace Blelock, Ben (Class 1), 66.41; 4th Holly Hanvey, Copper & Jeeves (Classes 1 & 2), 65.98; 5th Lorraine Cardwell, Barney (Classes 1 & 3), 65.42; 6th Emily Honan, Jack (Class 1), 65.35.
Laurel View Staff/Livery Competition (average through league):
1st Katie Watt, Hugo (Class 1), 71.41; 2nd Zara Jones, Lady & Sweet Lady of Mystery (Classes 1, PC80 & FTM), 69.34; 3rd Hannah Kernohan, Casper, Harry, Marvin & Sweet Lady of Mystery (Classes 1, 2, PC70, PC80 & FTM), 67.75; 4th Anna Kelly, Lily (Class 1), 67.06; 5th Alice Lutton, Barney, Johnny & Jupiter (Class 1), 66.52; 6th Ashley Wray, Beaut Lightning (Class 1), 66.12.