Horse Week: Working hunter horses take on Storm Kathleen at Hagans Croft

The day ended up being cut short with only the horse classes going ahead as the strong winds proved too much to allow the competition to continue into the afternoon.

For those horses that did turn out, they jumped successfully around the course in testing conditions and for Julie Donaghy Simpson and Katie Donnelly their efforts were dually awarded with Julie taking Horse Champion with ‘He’s The Lad’, and Katie taking Reserve Champion with ‘Majestical Grey Fire’.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third week of their five-week Working Hunter League and NIF qualifiers.

Champion Horse, Julie Donaghy Simpson, He's The Lad and Reserve Champion Horse, Katie Donnelly, Majestical Grey Fire. Included is judge Conor O'Hare. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Thanks are extended to judge Conor O’Hare and scribe Katie.

This event is pre-entry only, with entries taken via Hagans Croft’s website – www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk – or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft app.

Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event, and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings.

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

Katie Donnelly, Majestical Grey Fire. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

Working Hunter League & NIF Qualifiers - Saturday, April 6th 2024

Working Hunter Horses

Champion Horse:

Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hes's The Lad.

Reserve Champion Horse:

Katie Donnelly, Majestical Grey Fire.

Class 1 - 60cm Working Hunter Horse & 4 year old Working Hunter Horse NIF:

Leah Chambers, Clooniereen Silver Knight. (Pic: Black Horse Photography)

1. Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob.

Class 2 - 70cm Working Hunter Horse:

1. Leah Chambers, Clooniereen Silver Knight;

2. Julie Donaghy Simpson, Hobnob.

Class 3 - 80cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Katie Donnelly, Majestical Grey Fire.

Class 4 - 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cm) NIF:

No Entries.

Class 5 - 90cm Working Hunter Horse NIF:

1. Katie Donnelly, Majestical Grey Fire;

2. Julie Donaghy Simpson, He's the Lad.

Class 7 - 1m Working Hunter Horse NIF: