Horse Week: Working Hunter League continues at Ardnacashel

The weather was on their side once again and the atmosphere was blooming.
Thank you to the judge Sammy Westen and her trusted scribe for all the constructive and encouraging feedback.
Anna from Black Horse Photography was there to capture all the action.
X-poles Working Hunter
1. Enid Danks, Molly;
2. Allison Matthews, Darcy.
40cm Working Hunter
1. Lizzy Taylor, Chester;
2. Emily Mcclelland, Evie;
3. Enid Danks, Molly;
4. Isla Hanna, Tiny;
5. Jorja Dickson, Harvey.
50cm Working Hunter
1. Emily Mcclelland, Evie;
2. Lizzy Taylor, Chester;
3. Isla Hanna, Tiny;
4. Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy;
5. Amelia Logan, Garnagree Golden Bravado.
60cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Isabella Graham, Kildenoge Boy;
2. Amelia Logan, Garnagree Golden Bravado;
3. Kaitlyn Irvine, Cindy.
70cm Working Hunter Horse
1. Lesley Jones, Claudine The Dandy;
2. Anna Mccraig, Harley;
3. Judith Bank Head, Keeva;
4. Gwen Scott, Bwen.
70cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Katie Pryor, Carlsberg.
80cm Working Hunter Horse
1. Lesley Jones, Claudine The Dandy;
2. Gwen Scott, Bwen;
3. Yvie Lewis, Jupiter Olympus;
4. Anna Mccraig, Harley.
80cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Katie Pryor, Carlsberg;
2. Lesley Jones, Carnakilly Monarch.
85cm Large Breed Working Hunter
1. Lesley Jones, Derrylackey Playboy;
2. Asya Dixon, Annie.
90cm Working Hunter Horse
1. Natasha Geary, Coolfinn Vivendi;
2. Lesley Coey, Charlie;
3. Sarah Sloan, Moneylaid Black;
4. Rory Lavery, Dory;
4. Holly Megarry, Apollo;
5. Yvie Lewis, Jupiter Olympus.
90cm Working Hunter Pony
1. Asya Dixon, Annie;
2. Emily Mccourt, Ballylee Festys Pride.
100cm Working Hunter
1. Natasha Geary, Coolfinn Vivendi;
2. Nadia Scanlon, Lenamore Pure Music;
3. Sarah Sloan, Moneylaid Black;
4. Megan Hamill, Redwood Quality Street;
5. Kerry Mcgrady, Fonzie.
110cm Working Hunter
1. Nadia Scanlon, Lenamore Pure Music.