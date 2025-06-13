Horse Week: Young Event Horse Development Day at Danescroft

Thank you to everyone who attended the development day. It was a great opportunity to see promising young horses and dedicated riders in action Judges on the day were Vanda Stewart, John Tilly, Margaret Creighton, and Andrew Williams. Everyone involved appreciates the time and expertise of the judges.

Organisers wish to thank Dressage Ireland Northern Region for the use of their dressage arena – your support is much appreciated.

The age group classes were funded by the Breeding Grant Initiative under Breeding Grant Services with thanks to the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine and delivered by Horse Sport Ireland.

Thank you to the sponsors for backing this event and helping organisers make it possible. Thanks also to the volunteers – your help on the day was essential, and organisers are very grateful to each of you.

Thank you to Sarah Pannasch for her work on the event visuals and marketing and to Laura Fekkes for overseeing the event promotion and advertising. A big thank you to Vina Buller for taking the time to come on Friday afternoon to approve the course and to both Vina and Anita Doherty for helping build the dressage arena.

Michael Dobbs worked many late nights and early mornings to ensure there were safe but fabulous looking fences. Course designers and event organisers Leah Knight and Corey Mawhinney would like to thank everyone for their support and positive feedback. Leah, Corey and chief fence builder Michael Dobbs were delighted to see the courses being enjoyed and hope the experience was both educational and confidence-building for horses. Thanks again to all involved, organisers look forward to seeing what the future holds for these young horses. RESULTS Novice Class 1st June Burgess, Maxwelton 2nd Lesley Coey, Tullaher Milo 3rd Emma Jackson, Western Warrior 4th Chelsea Lewis, Fanta 5th Emma Jackson, Tourmakeady Champ 6th Nikki Cullen, Gemstone Ruby Open Class 1st Anita Doherty, Goldiva 2nd Christine Finlay, Park Lodge Over and Under 3rd Molly Evans, Son of Tully 4th Emma Wallace, Wantsandneeds 5th Sarah Sloan, Moneyquid Black 4-Year-Old Class 1st Jonathan Steele, Clonagoose Romeo • Owner: Sandra Hamilton & Janet Hall • Breeder: James Kavanagh 2nd Colin Halliday, CC Columbuscornet • Owner & Breeder: Eileen Duggan & Brendan Hearty 3rd Colin Halliday, Jimble Eva • Owner & Breeder: Norman & Joanne Walsh 4th Johnny Mulligan, Laganside • Owner: Sandra Hamilton • Breeder: Janet Hall 5th Emma Jackson, Glasdrumman For Sure • Owner: Corey Mawhinney • Breeder: Emma Jackson 6th Johnny Mulligan, Templecombe Lucca • Owner: Robert & Johnny Mulligan • Breeder: Trevor Patterson 5-Year-Old Class 1st Ben Rainey, Larav Guinness Light • Owner: Ella Boyle • Breeder: Yana Verling 2nd Jonathan Steele, Quality Julio • Owner: ThreeWays • Breeder: David Harrison 3rd Ben Rainey, Mon Beg Dunard Blue• Owner: Ella Boyle • Breeder: Maeve Cuffe 4th Jonathan Steele, Punchlion • Owner: Pauline Faloon • Breeder: Grace Kelly 5th Colin Halliday, Apple Jacques • Owner: Orlagh Halliday & Grace O’Shaughnessy • Breeder: Brendan Gardner 6th Clare Abbott, MT Diacontina • Owner: Gareth Carlisle & Clare Abbott • Breeder: Gareth Carlisle 6/7-Year-Old Class 1st Clare Abbott, MT Kenobis Touch • Owner: Jacqueline Wright & Gareth Carlisle • Breeder: Gareth Carlisle 2nd Steven Smith, Annaghmore Cornoko • Owner: Campbell McLean • Breeder: Aoife Healion 3rd Steven Smith, Lachain Lance • Owner: Steven Smith • Breeder: Tony Lenihan 4th Lucca Stunnington, Ballyneety Cavalier Imp • Owner: Anna Ross • Breeder: Michael Byrne 5th Steven Smith, Greenhall Gold Dust • Owner: Gail McNab• Breeder: Derry Rothwell 6th Ellen Douglas, Rock Festival • Owner: Hugh Douglas • Breeder: Carmel Foley Overall Event Horse Champion: Clare Abbott & MT Kenobis Touch (winners of the Glasdrumman Stud Cup). Photos from the day can be purchased from Ellie Johnston Photography. Congratulations to all combinations.

1 . Young Event Horse Development Day Overall Event Horse Champion: Clare Abbott & MT Kenobis Touch, winners of the Glasdrumman Stud Cup. (Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography) Photo: Ellie Johnston Photography Photo Sales

2 . Young Event Horse Development Day Clare Abbott – MT Kenobis Touch. Owner: Jacqueline Wright & Gareth Carlisle. Breeder: Gareth Carlisle. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Young Event Horse Development Day Ben Rainey – Larav Guinness Light. Owner: Ella Boyle. Breeder: Yana Verling. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Young Event Horse Development Day June Burgess – Maxwelton. (Photo: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales