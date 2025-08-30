Horticulture Pilot Schemes awareness events

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is inviting growers and horticulture professionals to attend a series of public information events focused on DAERA’s newly launched Horticulture Pilot Schemes.

These events are designed to provide valuable insights into the support available through the schemes, which aim to drive innovation, sustainability and growth within the production horticulture sector.

CAFRE staff will deliver presentations outlining the objectives and benefits of the pilot schemes and will be on hand to answer questions and offer tailored advice on eligibility and the application process. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with experts, gain clarity on how the schemes can support their business goals, and network with other growers and stakeholders in the industry.

David Dowd, Head of Horticulture at CAFRE, emphasised the importance of these events: “I would encourage anyone interested in learning more about the Pilot Horticulture Scheme to attend these meetings to learn more about the opportunities available. These schemes represent a significant step forward in supporting the horticulture sector, and we want to ensure that growers are fully informed and equipped to take advantage of what’s on offer.”

Whether you're a commercial grower, a new entrant to the sector or simply exploring ways to enhance your horticultural practices, these events offer a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and make informed decisions about your future.

Businesses interested in the Horticulture Pilot Schemes should check CAFRE’s website where regular updates are posted, including the details for the upcoming information events:

- Tuesday 2 September: DAERA Direct Office, ATEK Building, Armagh at 4pm

- Wednesday 3 September: Loughry Campus – Conference Hall, Cookstown at 6pm

- Thursday 4 September: Greenmount Campus – Room GRC10, Antrim at 6pm

Expressions of Interest are open for two of the Horticulture Pilot Schemes through CAFRE’s website.

The Sustainable Sector Growth Groups will offer support to horticulture businesses through group professional advice from agronomists, business development and supply chain advisers. Group membership will provide an opportunity for businesses to develop their peer-to-peer collaboration to foster sustainable business growth.

The Training and Support Pilot Scheme will provide an opportunity for those who wish to start or develop a horticulture business/enterprise to take advantage of professional advice to advance their business plans. This pilot scheme will focus on the professional development of participants by providing new (or developing) horticulture businesses with professional advice and support which will help widen their business growth prospects.

Applications for both schemes will open on Friday 31 October 2025. Join us at an Awareness Event or visit the business support area on www.cafre.ac.uk and get equipped to apply.