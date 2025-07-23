Host a Breast Friends BBQ this summer and save lives

Romilly Moore, Jim Moore, Joanne Henderson (Action Cancer Ambassador) and her Breast Friend Deborah Cully.

BBQ social media influencers and husband and wife duo Jim Moore (aka @onlyslaggin) and Romilly Moore from Newtownabbey are calling on people across Northern Ireland to host a “Breast Friends BBQ” to raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign encourages friends, families and neighbours to come together this summer around the BBQ to enjoy good food and meaningful conversations, all while supporting a great cause.

Action Cancer is the only charity in Northern Ireland providing free breast screening to well women aged 40-49 and over 70 (outside of the NHS screening age range). When it comes to breast cancer, the earlier it is detected the better. For every 1,000 breast screenings, six breast cancers are detected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each screening is free to the woman but costs the charity £120 to deliver each appointment. Screening takes place at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus mobile unit (supported by SuperValu and Centra).

Fundraising generated from the Breast Friends BBQ campaign will help fund appointments for local women in your community.

“Barbecue has always brought people together,” says Jim Moore, who amassed over 1.6 million social media followers.

“Now we’re asking folks to add a bit of purpose to their grill-outs this summer by supporting Action Cancer’s incredible breast screening programme. It’s a simple way to make a big difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romilly Moore films Jim’s social media content and has her own following online @only.rom where she showcases her culinary skills. Romilly explains why the couple are lending their support to the campaign: “Breast cancer touches so many lives. In the last number of years, three of my friends have been diagnosed with breast cancer so I’ve witnessed the devastating impacts of the disease.

“This led me to attend Action Cancer’s breast screening programme for women in their 40s and following my first breast screening at the age of 45, I left the appointment feeling reassured and empowered, knowing that everything was as it should be.

“Now I’m 47 I’ve booked my next routine screening to take place in August. It’s important that you attend every two years until the age of 50, when the NHS screening service kicks in.

“Jim travels a lot with work and has a jam-packed diary with engagements, but we have managed to get a date in a few weeks to host a Breast Friends BBQ in our garden with our family and friends. Please join us this summer, sign up and ‘Grill for Good’ in aid of Action Cancer!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Henderson, mum of two from Holywood, is an Action Cancer Ambassador having been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 42.

She added: “Action Cancer saved my life through early breast cancer detection. I had no signs or symptoms and have no idea how long before I would have noticed anything. I may not have reached the age of 50 for my first mammogram with the NHS.

“Please get together with your loved ones, spread awareness and support this wonderful cause. The funds raised by your BBQ could save the life of a local woman in your community, someone just like me.”

For a Breast Friends Fundraising Pack, which includes special pink themed recipes created by Romilly, please email [email protected] or call Lisa McClenaghan on 028 9080 3361.