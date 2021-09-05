Hot bidding at Bank Holiday bidding at machinery sale at Ballymena Mart

The auction held last weekend saw over 1,500 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 75%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £14,000 for a 1999 Massey Ferguson 4270, outside items selling to £20,500 for a Hudson 2015 20ft cattle or sheep trailer and inside items selling to £350 for shelving racking.

The next machinery sale will take place Friday 24th September with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 13th September with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 23rd September.

Leading prices as follows: Outside machinery and vehicles: £20,500 for a Hudson 2015 20ft cattle or sheep trailer, £14,000 for a 1999 Massey Ferguson 4270, £6,900 for a Toyota Land Cruiser LC3 D-4D estate 2008, £4,600 for a Griffiths 8tn tandem axle tipping trailer, £4,500 for a Mitsubishi L200 warrior 2009, £4,000 for a Toyota Hilux 2.5 Vigo pick up 2005, £4,000 for a Toyota Hilux 2010, £4,000 for a Ifor Williams 12x6 livestock trailer with sheep decks and dividing gates, £3,700 for a 8.5tn Kane silage trailer, £3,600 for a 10tn MCM low loader 2017 and £3,500 for a JCB 3D digger and digging bucket.

Inside machinery: £350 for shelving racking, £350 for a Stihl br600 2017 back pack blower, £340 for a metal chopsaw, £320 for a Husqvarna 372 professional chainsaw, £270 for a Stihl +5400 concrete saw, £250 for a Large Steel Double Sink, £210 for a Massey Ferguson T bar pick up hitch, £210 for a Gardencare 22” lawnmower 2016, £200 for a Ford single spool valve, £200 for a vibrating plate, £200 for a Honda 9 horse power diesel engine, £200 for a Stihl comi unit KM85 with hedge cutting attachment and £200 for a £190 for a Elektra Beckam Band Saw.

The mart’s next online sale will be running weekend beginning Friday 24th September. Items can be left off at the market week beginning Monday 20th September. Outside items will be for sale Friday 24th - 27th and inside items will be for sale from Saturday 25th - Tuesday 28th September.

To register for the sale go the mart’s website www.ballymenalivestockmarket.com.