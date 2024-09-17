HSA to focus on tractor safety and farmer’s health and wellbeing at this year’s National Ploughing Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The safe use of farm machinery, safe work with livestock, and farmers’ health and wellbeing will be the focus of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Tractors and machinery are the main cause of farm accidents in Ireland. The majority of injuries and fatalities with tractors, loaders, ATVs or other farm machinery involve a combination of operator error, poor maintenance and a lack of training, combined with the presence of children/elderly near the work activity.

Irish Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Emer Higgins, welcomed the work being done at this year’s HSA stand, showing how serious dangers around farm machinery can affect all farmers and their families.

“More farmers are now aware of the importance of health and safety on their farms, but it must continue to be a top priority – as it can and will save lives. Serious dangers such as working with heavy machinery and falls from height are all preventable with the right planning.

“It’s great to see the demonstrations here at the HSA stand where farmers can see first-hand how best to use quad bikes safely, the importance of wearing helmets and how PTO shafts for tractors are crucial for all working farms.”

Minister Higgins added: “It’s also encouraging to see more information available on farmers’ health and wellbeing at the HSA stand, ensuring that farmers and their families know how looking after your own health is critical to a successful farming life.”

The HSA stand will have a large demonstration area at this year’s event and will showcase safe ways of working around tractors, PTO covers and ATV/Quad bikes. The stand itself will also have guidance on safe working at height and working with livestock.

Conor O’Brien, chief executive, HSA, stated “We are delighted to be back at this year’s Ploughing Championships and we are looking forward to demonstrating practical ways of making their farms safer.”

Conor added: “To date this year there are six reported fatalities on Irish farms, and although this is a lower fatality rate than in previous years, six families and their communities have been sadly devastated by these deaths.

“We have had 191 reported fatalities on Irish farms in the last ten years and fatalities involving machinery have accounted for 96 of these.

“Farmers must prioritise and implement safe and appropriate procedures to protect everyone in a workplace, be they employees, contractors, visitors or family members on farms.

“Proper risk assessments and health and safety considerations must be implemented in all workplaces, including farms, to ensure everyone’s safety. Because no job is worth a loss of life, injury or illness.”

The HSA stand will also be providing information and guidance to farmers and their families on farmers’ overall health and wellbeing.

Research has shown that farmers are at higher risk of certain health and wellness conditions due to the nature of their work. These include heart disease, stroke, obesity, back pain, stress, mental health issues, lung issues, hearing loss as well as skin problems and cancers.

Darren Arkins, programme manager, occupational health, HSA said: “This year, along with the key hazards on farms, we want to focus on farmer health and wellbeing issues. Poor health and wellbeing can increase the risk of having a serious or fatal injury on your farm.

“We know farmers work hard to protect nature, the land, their animals and machinery, but it’s important that they also assess and protect their own health and wellbeing and ensure its given priority in their working lives. The resources are available, and we would encourage all farmers to utilise them.”

The HSA stand will also be highlighting the new ‘How to Make Construction Appointments for your Farm’ guidance document, which will give farmers advice on when you need to make appointments for construction work that they plan to undertake.

When working with third parties, duty holders must ensure work is planned, managed and adequately supervised. It is a legal requirement to make sure appointments are made prior to construction work starting, and it follows an easy three step process, which is covered in the guidance.

Mr Arkins said: When carrying out construction work on a farm, farmers can seek out a competent contractor with the right equipment to carry out the work safely. Farmers and duty holders should remember - maintenance of a structure is considered ‘construction work’ and the extensive legal requirements for construction work must be complied with. Further information on this can be found in our new ‘How to Make Construction Appointments for your Farm’ guidance.”

The HSA stand will feature information and guidance on working with livestock, working at height and guidance on how farmers can manage fatigue, as well as information and on general health and wellbeing. Farmers’ health checks will also be available by the Irish Heart Foundation and Embrace FARM will be on the stand to support those affected by farm fatalities and serious injury.

The HSA welcome all visitors to their stand over the three-day event and HSA staff will be on hand to answer and safety related questions that visitors may have.

The HSA stand is located at Block 2, Row 11, Stand 170.

The HSA resources will include

For further information on the HSA, visit www.hsa.ie or follow the HSA on Twitter @TheHSA