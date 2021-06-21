HSENI poster competition

As members of the Farm Safety Partnership, we would ask your support in promoting our competition. As in previous years, primary school pupils (foundation, key stage one and key stage two) and pupils from special schools in Northern Ireland are invited to take the opportunity to enter the poster competition. To take part, HSENI would like each child to draw or paint a poster based on one of the dangers encountered on a farm. All entries must be portrait style on either A3 or A4 paper. The closing date for the competition is 30 June 2021 and children can enter a drawing on any topic related to farm safety. HSENI will be issuing a social media post each week to remind children to get their entries in.