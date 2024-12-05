HSENI rural schools calendar launched to help children ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) has launched its annual “Be aware kids” farm safety calendar.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 25,000 calendars featuring the artwork of 12 young artists will be distributed to rural primary and special schools across Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

The 12 winning posters were selected from almost 3000 entries spanning 93 primary schools and special schools throughout Northern Ireland who entered the ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ annual poster competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The objective of the competition and calendar produced is to raise awareness in children, who live in rural areas, about the dangers that exists for everyone living on or visiting a farm.

Dastinas Grenda, Moneymore PS, Robert Kidd, HSENI CEO, Rachael Batykova da Silva, Moneymore PS, and Mrs Ashley Cunningham, Principal of Moneymore PS, at the launch of the HSENI ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ child farm safety 2025 calendar

HSENI Chief Executive Robert Kidd said: “Every year our Inspectors visit rural primary schools to talk with children about a range of farm dangers.

“Working with schools, we discuss some of the main risks, such as slurry, animals, falls, falling objects, the dangers that exist from machinery and equipment, and the emerging and increasing risks that our older farmers face.”

The launch took place at Moneymore Primary School, where two of the winners of the poster competition are pupils. All the winners have their artwork featured in the calendar and will receive a £50 gift voucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Kidd added: “We are enormously grateful for the support we receive from the teaching staff, who invite us to speak with their pupils in the safe and relaxed environment of school, and to our sponsors who have helped make the “be aware kids” child safety on farms campaign so popular.”

Farming continues to be one of the most dangerous occupations in Northern Ireland with 55 work-related fatalities in the ten-year period up to the end of 2023. Tragically this figure includes two children under the age of 15.

For more information about farm safety and to see all the winning entries in the competition this year, visit: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/child-safety-on-farms-campaign