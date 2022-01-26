Huge selection of ex-demo, ex-display and second-hand machines up for auction

Cheffins will team up with Ernest Doe once again to deliver the timed online auction as part of the Doe Show – the UK’s largest agricultural, construction and groundcare machinery event.

The show will take place from Tuesday 1 February to Thursday 3 February, with the online auction running until Monday 7 February.

Cheffins will be offering a huge selection of ex-demonstration, ex-display and second-hand machines on behalf of Ernest Doe, as well as implements, parts and accessories.

The timed online auction of over 600 lots will run in conjunction with the live event, with buyers having the option to view the items on offer whilst the auction is in progress, as well as leaving bids whilst at the show.

The items, which will be sold through the auction, will be heavily discounted and no buyer’s premium will be charged.

See also: Major machinery auction will feature over 80 lots of well-maintained kitGraham Parker, sales director at Ernest Doe, commented: “Following an incredibly successful collaboration with Cheffins last year, we are delighted to be incorporating a timed online auction once again, alongside our physical show.

“There are no buyers’ fees – your winning bid is what you pay and we are offering free delivery within our Doe trading area for all items over £2,500+VAT.

“This will be our 62nd Doe Show and every year it just gets bigger and better – the auction element gives an exciting new dimension to the show with all the machinery on display and available for inspection and screens to monitor the progress of the bidding.”

Bill King, chairman at Cheffins, added: “We are delighted to be working with Ernest Doe for the second year running.

“Last year the pandemic put the stop to live attendance at the Doe Show, however, we found that the online auction was hugely successful and allowed bidders from all over the world to take part in what is one of the most anticipated events in the machinery industry’s calendar.

“The joy of this year’s format is that buyers who can attend the event will be able to see up close the items on offer, as well as watching the auction progress throughout the show.

“Our team will be on site and able to take bids on items and also answer queries and provide support throughout the auction process.

“We will be offering some fantastic lots, with a series of both high value machinery, spares, implements and accessories at all different price points which will be set to attract both private and trade bidders from the UK and worldwide.”

Highlights of the auction include an ex-demonstration New Holland T8.435 Smartrac; a wide selection of new and unused cultivation equipment from Lemken, Dalbo, Bednar and more; and a range of ex-hire Case IH tractors.

The catalogue will be available via both the Cheffins and Ernest Doe websites, with the auction available for bidding via either https://doeshow.ernestdoe.com or at www.cheffins.co.uk.

The Doe Show also features over 150 suppliers.

Visitors have the opportunity to talk to industry experts and see the very latest machinery from the leading agricultural, construction and groundcare machinery brands as well as picking up some fantastic bargains.

Working demonstrations in the field feature the newest machinery on the market, as well as vintage classics including the crowd-pleasing Triple D!

