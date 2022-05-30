I Agr E Northern Ireland Branch visit to Burkes of Cornascriebe

known, Co Armagh based, New Holland dealership.

It was set up as part of the rural business being run by the Burke family since 1910. The visit was hosted by Mr Harry Burke and his son Mr Lindsay Burke.

Company origin and Ford tractor dealership

The I Agr E group with Harry and Lindsay Burke

The family first set up their butchery/greengrocery business in 1910 which developed further to become a general farm supplier. They also still run their own farm enterprises of breeding Belted Galloway cattle and Bramley apple orchard production. By 1963 the business included selling and servicing tractors, such as the Fordson Dexta. This let to being awarded the area dealership for Ford tractors in 1965 which coincided with the introduction of the then all-new global 4 model 2000 to 5000 ( Ford in place of Fordson badged )

range.The popular 55hp 4000 and 65hp 5000 models both had advanced features for their time including live independent PTO, oil immersed disc brakes and live

hydraulics. The change-on-the-move 10 speed Select-O- Speed transmission was an option. We were impressed to see how, and check with known examples, how Burkes have retained the supply records for all of the

tractors they have sold since then.

Harry Burke joined the family business in 1970 and his son Lindsay is now also closely involved in the running of the tractor sales and service operation. Burke’s still trades as an independent family business with a

significant tractor market share in their area. We really enjoyed hearing from them about the many aspects of their knowledge and experience in this busy tractor dealership.

The Ford dealership era

Significant developments then included the 95 hp Ford 7000 in 1971 (as the first mass produced 4 cylinder turbo charged tractor), Dual Power on-the-move

transmission splitter in 1973, quiet cabs in 1976 and 4 wheel drive options from 1980.

The popular 40 series range (7740, 7840 etc) launched in 1991 was the last of the Ford badged tractors for the UK and Ireland. It featured new Powerstar (4 or 6

cylinder) engines, electronic draught control, and the Electo Command or SLE semi-powershift (electric

controlled hydraulic shift) transmission. The latter still

lives on as Range Command and is a popular option in the latest New Holland tractors.

Ford to New Holland

Ford joined with harvest machinery specialist Sperry New Holland in 1986 and in turn they were purchased by Fiatagri in 1991.

Ford and Fiat had both, independently, been

manufacturing tractors for around 70 years at this stage. They amalgamated their tractor model range designs, initially retaining their original brand names and

colours, until the New Holland brand took over.

Customers and dealerships were relieved that the

traditional Ford-style blue livery was retained by New Holland. By 1999, CASE had also been acquired and the parent company Case New Holland global (CNH) was formed. The Fiat Power Train (FPT) engines.which were developed jointly between Cummins, Iveco and Fiat now power most CNH products as well as being installed in other brands. Tractors were the main focus of our visit but Burkes also supply agricultural

machinery including New Holland harvest machinery, telehandlers and a range of construction plant.

As a major worldwide agriculture supplier, New

Holland caters for a wide choice of tractor transmissions from the manual shift through to the continuously

variable Auto-Command.The latter is well suited to providing precise work speeds and fits well with the

adoption of GPS precision-farming guidance systems.

Like most manufacturers, order delivery times for new machines has gone up recently due to international

component supply delays. Examples include microchips used in engine management systems and even some specific tyre brands and sizes. It is therefore now vital that

customers and dealers plan and place their orders well ahead.

Members spent some time in the tractor storage area to observe and discuss the range of popular models sold to NI customers for agriculture and other related

industries. The popular T6 and T7 series tractors are still built at Dagenham with items like the transmissions coming in from the Antwerp factory and cabs from France.

The last 3 numbers in the model name (eg T7.210)

represent their maximum horse powers.The larger 7T series (up to 230 hp) is popular with contractors and

larger farm operations. Their discussions reflected how farm labour practices have changed with larger

specialist equipment now used for jobs like silage making and slurry spreading. Traditionally Northern

Ireland’s family farms shared use of their smaller

machinery with their neighbours for this type of work.

Burkes experience is that the most popular size of second-hand tractor is now around 100 hp. We also

discussed the advances in operator comfort with quiet cabs and axle/cab suspension. The latest diesel engine exhausts are much cleaner and quieter than previously and service intervals have been extended. It is vital to observe the schedules, use the correct oil, filters and parts to maintain performance. Modern precision fuel systems need quality well-stored diesel. Main dealer service records are essential to maintain full warranty coverage.

Innovation

New Holland have recently announced the imminent start of production for their bio-gas powered version of the T6.180 tractor. It can run on the gas generated from an on-farm anaerobic digester and is claimed to reduce running costs by 30%, and CO2 emissions by 10 to 15%, compared to the diesel version. Its first public showing in the UK was on Burkes’stand at the recent 2022 Balmoral Show.

Purchase patterns

Although most NI family farm customers still prefer outright purchase for tractors and machinery the trend for large institutional farms in GB seems to be towards more short-term leasing. This provides predictable costs

and the flexibility to change farm cropping systems at short notice. As a result, some relatively new tractors from these sources are now being offered for sale in other regions including Northern Ireland.

Service technical skills.

Burkes have eight full time service technicians who service and repair the wide range of model ages and types which have been supplied over the years. Members discussed the ability of dealerships to not only master the latest electronic management components but also the traditional mechanical systems. For this reason, well trained and motivated technicians will always be in demand across the industry and their expertise can be shared with other dealerships across these islands.

They continued their interesting discussions within the work shop area about the service aspects of many of the aspects referred to above.

They concluded with recognition of the significance of basic component servicing and condition and its fundamental importance for safe operation. This relies on training of operators and the correct matching of implements. With faster travel speeds on the road the issue of proper selection and maintenance of trailer

braking systems is one important example. It is up to all of us involved in the industry to keep the topic of safe operation their priority at all times.