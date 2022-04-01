The Aidan Strain Collection - one of the largest single vendor collections to come available in Northern Ireland for decades - will be sold in Newry tomorrow starting at 10am, with online bidding also available.

Prospective buyers can view the lots today (Friday 1 April) from 10am to 4pm.

Mr Strain, who began collecting in the 1990s, has a renowned selection of Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals, as well as various other vehicles and spares.

This impressive collection encompasses 81 tractors which have been restored to pristine condition.

Classic vehicles include Bedford TK recovery, Ford Cortina 1600E Anglia, VW Beetle, while trailers, balers, a plough and implements will also be sold.

“I was born on a farm and, as soon as I could, I started buying up tractors from the 1960s and 1970s, ones which we used during my childhood,” Mr Strain explained.

“I have been growing this collection now for over 30 years, and I always knew that when I reached my mid-60s I would have to sell up, other things in life have now taken over and I want someone else to be able to enjoy them.

“I have sought out and collected the tractors which remind me of my youth on the farm, I have found examples of the tractors which my grandfather and my father used, such as the International B250 and B414 examples, which were so popular at the time.

“As I got older, we moved onto Massey Fergusons and worked with many different tractors on my neighbour’s farms, so I have been collecting those as well.

“I have bought these tractors from everywhere, from auctions or even ones I have driven past on the road.

“When I had time and I was younger, I used to love doing them up, and now all of the tractors on offer are in tip top condition.

“I will be sad to see the tractors go but always knew this day would come,” the Newry man admitted.

Highlights of the sale include a 1963 Doe Triple D, which has undergone a recent restoration and has a pre-sale estimate of £50,000 - £60,000; a 1950s David Brown 50D, which has an estimate of £30,000 - £35,000; a 1960s County 654, with an estimate of £25,000 - £30,000; a 1970s Roadless 115, estimate £15,000 - £18,000; a 1953 Roadless B450, estimate £14,000 - £16,000 and a 1970s Massey Ferguson 135 four-wheel drive, which is estimated to sell for £18,000 – £22,000.

The sale will take place tomorrow (2 April) both online via www.cheffins.co.uk and on-site at 40 Maphoner Road, Mullaghbawn, Newry, Northern Ireland.

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on Tel. 01353 777767.

