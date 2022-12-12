Monday morning saw twice the usual volume of accident or breakdown notifications to NFU Mutual, and with the Met Office’s Cold Weather Alert in force until Friday 16 December, the leading rural insurer is calling on motorists to take action to avoid endangering themselves and their vehicles.

Dave Rossall, Head of Motor Claims at NFU Mutual, said: “Different driving skills are needed during icy and snowy weather, and these are not skills we typically use in the UK.

“While thoroughfares will typically have enough traffic passing through to make the road passable, lesser used roads in urban and rural areas may be treacherous, with black ice after snowfall a particular concern.

He continued: “As a campaigner for rural road safety, NFU Mutual is concerned that this icy weather will make our countryside roads even more deadly.

“Unique hazards such as blind bends and junctions, narrow lanes and uneven surfaces mean there are well over one and half times the number of deaths on rural roads than urban roads, and these hazards are made all the more dangerous in these conditions. We don’t recommend driving on rural roads during this time, but those who cannot avoid it should drive slowly and remain wary of sharp bends, oncoming traffic, blind junctions and vulnerable road users like pedestrians.”

NFU Mutual’s tips for driving in the snow and ice

Before setting off:

- Avoid using your vehicle unless you have to. If a trip can be put off until a safer time, it is best to do so.

- Plan your journey before you leave, checking weather forecasts for badly hit areas and making sure your route sticks to main roads as much as possible.

- Pack your car with winter-ready screen wash, de-icer, an ice scraper and sunglasses to combat low winter sun.

- Prepare for the possibility of getting stuck, packing some spare warm clothes, a blanket, a charged mobile phone and torch, and some water and snacks.

- Tell family and friends where you are going and when you expect to arrive.

- Ensure your vehicle’s wiper fluid is topped up.

- Ensure your vehicle’s tires are at the correct pressure.

- Make sure your headlights and foglights are working and you know how to operate them.

- Thoroughly de-ice and de-fog windows and remove snow from the roof of the vehicle.

While driving:

- Drive slowly and steadily and leave larger gaps between vehicles. Icy conditions can increase stopping distances by ten times.

- Avoid braking suddenly, slowing down gently before corners and junctions.

- Accelerate slowly, keeping revs low to avoid wheelspin.

- Drive in as high a gear as possible to avoid wheelspin.

- Take care coming up to junctions where road markings may be covered by snow or frost.

- Don’t use cruise control in icy or snowy conditions.