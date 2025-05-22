Iconic five-star resort Trump Turnberry Resort in Ayrshire joins Scotch beef Club

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) had announced that the five-star Trump Turnberry Resort in Ayrshire has joined the prestigious Scotch Beef Club – a move that underscores the hotel’s commitment to quality, traceability, and sustainability within Scotland’s farming and food industries.

The Scotch Beef Club is a distinguished network of restaurants, hotels, and retailers dedicated to serving Scotch beef and Scotch lamb that is quality-assured and sourced from Scotland’s trusted farmers.

By joining the Club, Trump Turnberry Resort is reinforcing its pledge to support Scotland’s agricultural heritage, reduce food miles, and provide guests with the finest Scotch beef and Scotch lamb available.

The luxury resort’s dedication to using locally sourced ingredients is evident in its seamless supply chain.

The Scotch beef is supplied by Andrew B Young from Girvan Mains, a local farmer based just five miles from the resort in Girvan. Andrew provides premium Scotch beef to Campbells Prime Meats, where the meat is processed at Ayr Abattoir before being delivered to Trump Turnberry Resort.

At the hotel, butcher Steven Kennedy expertly prepares the beef into high-quality cuts. Additionally, John Gilmour from Humeston Byre supplies whole Scotch lamb carcasses, which are also skilfully butchered on-site.

Sarah Millar, chief executive of Quality Meat Scotland, said: “Scotch beef and Scotch lamb are among Scotland’s finest products, renowned for their superior taste, texture, and sustainability. It is great that such an iconic landmark in Scotland has committed to serving our world-class protein, produced and processed to the highest standards here in Scotland.

The Scotch Beef Club ensures that every member restaurant upholds these high standards, with regular visits to make sure they validate that the beef they purchase is Scotch and that Scotch beef is identified on their menus.”

Ryan Murphy, executive chef at Trump Turnberry Resort, said: “Being part of the Scotch Beef Club means we can continue our commitment to delivering the highest quality local ingredients to our guests.

“We’re incredibly proud to serve premium Scotch beef and Scotch lamb, knowing that they are sourced sustainably and support the local farming community.”

Andrew Young, farmer from Girvan, said: “The land we farm here in Girvan is some of the most beautiful in Scotland, and it’s a privilege to raise our cattle on such fertile, natural ground.

“The quality of the beef is directly tied to this environment. Being part of the Scotch Beef Club allows us to share this exceptional local produce with the world, supporting not only our farm but the broader Scottish farming community.”

Iain Brown, sales director at Campbells Prime Meat, also shared his enthusiasm: “Campbells Prime Meat have been suppliers to Trump Turnberry Resort for many years, working closely with chef Ryan Murphy and his team to provide the best beef that Scotland has to offer.

“We are proud to work with local farmers like Andrew B Young to see our Scotch beef served at Trump Turnberry Resort.

“Their commitment to quality and sustainability aligns perfectly with our own values, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”

John Gilmour of Humeston Byre added: “We’re passionate about producing Scotch lamb of the highest standard, and it’s fantastic to see our whole carcasses being used so skilfully at Turnberry.

“Their team truly understands the value of the whole animal and showcases the full potential of Scotch lamb.

“It’s a great example of how local supply chains can deliver exceptional quality and flavour while supporting Scottish farmers.”

Trump Turnberry’s membership of the Scotch Beef Club is a testament to the power of collaboration between Scotland’s hospitality and agricultural sectors.

Together, they are elevating the reputation of Scotch beef and Scotch lamb on the global stage - championing quality, provenance, and sustainability with every plate served.