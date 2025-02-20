‘Ignorance isn’t bliss’ as cost of dog attacks on livestock in Northern Ireland rises by almost half

Latest figures from NFU Mutual estimate that farm animals in Northern Ireland worth an estimated £218,000 were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024 – up 48 per cent compared to the previous year.

It contrasts the UK trend which saw almost £1.8m of livestock injured or killed in these incidents, down 26 per cent compared to 2023.

The data comes as NFU Mutual’s new survey of 1,136 dog owners released on Monday (17 February) found 57 per cent let their dogs off lead in the countryside but, worryingly, only 40 per cent admitted their pet always comes back when recalled.

Forty-three per cent believed their dog was capable of causing the death or injury of livestock, up 11 per cent compared to the previous year’s survey.

And, if present at an attack, just over half would intervene to stop it and 20 per cent would tell a local farmer.

A Portadown farmer and his children were left traumatised when they discovered the aftermath of a vicious dog attack on their flock.

Nigel Rainey and his four sons were checking their stock when they discovered a dog had attacked heavily pregnant ewes leaving five dead, others injured, and the rest stressed and in danger of losing their lambs from being chased round the field.

The attack came at the worst possible time for the farm. Lambing was already underway so the Rainey family were already fully stretched looking after the newborn lambs and their mothers.

Nigel commented: “The threat of dogs attacking the sheep during lambing is our worst nightmare. It was very distressing for me to come into the field and see the dead and injured sheep – but it was worse for our four children who were with me doing the rounds.

“The sheep were our second batch due to lamb and were on winter grazing away from the farm.

“As soon as we got in the field, we realised there was something badly wrong. The sheep were split into two groups, huddled in corners of the field. Then we found injured sheep and then two dead ewes which had been chased into a ditch where they drowned.

“One was my 14-year-old son’s own pedigree Texel ewe – which he bought as his introduction to farming.

“There was no sign of the dog – it must have got loose from a house or been allowed to roam in the night and attacked the sheep when no one was around.

“Taking into account our time sorting out the sheep after the attack, extra feed, aborted lambs and the impact on our breeding programme, the cost to the farm runs into several thousand pounds. We don’t have a big flock, so losing five ewes and their lambs together with four more aborted lambs has had a serious impact on our breeding programme.”

Commenting on the latest figures, NFU Mutual’s Rural Affairs Specialist, Hannah Binns, said: “It is worrying to see the estimated cost of livestock worrying rise in Northern Ireland last year, especially at a time of year when pregnant ewes and newborn lambs are vulnerable.

“Farmers across the country are living in fear of repeat attacks, which cause horrific suffering to livestock and can traumatise all involved in dealing with the aftermath. Anecdotally, we’ve heard of many incidents where dogs have injured and killed sheep and the owner is powerless to stop it or is nowhere to be seen.

“Ignorance isn’t bliss when it comes to dog attacks on livestock; regardless of size, breed or temperament, all dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals. It is vital dog owners act responsibly and keep their pets on leads wherever livestock may be nearby to prevent these needless attacks.

“It is crucial people accept responsibility for their dog if there is an incident and report it, to a local farmer and the police, so that any injured animals are not left suffering in pain.”

With many dog owners planning to visit the countryside at a time when sheep and lambs are at their most vulnerable, NFU Mutual is calling for them to:

- Keep dogs on a lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept but let go of the lead if chased by cattle

- Be aware that all dogs, regardless of size, breed, and temperament, can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals

- Report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers

- Never let dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields – many attacks are caused by dogs which escape and attack sheep grazing nearby