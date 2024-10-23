Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Birdcrime report, which reviews the past 15 years, reveals 1,344 birds of prey were illegally killed between 2009-2023, with crimes continuing to emerge.

These criminal acts target threatened species including White-tailed Eagles, Hen Harriers and Red Kites.

There were 89 confirmed incidents in Northern Ireland in the past 15 years, yet not a single prosecution.

The RSPB is calling for stronger pesticide legislation and greater resourcing for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to stop bird of prey persecution. Birds of prey – also known as raptors – are protected by law under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

Two White-tailed Eagles found poisoned in Northern Ireland. Picture: RSPB Investigations

Raptor persecution is having a direct impact on species that are already struggling. Red Kites vanished entirely from Northern Ireland due to illegal persecution 200 years ago. They were reintroduced in 2008, yet persecution of these birds continues.

In April 2024 a Red Kite had to be euthanised after being shot in Co Down, sustaining injuries that were beyond repair.

She is believed to be the 18th Red Kite killed since the reintroduction.

And in Co Antrim in 2023, two young White-tailed Eagles - a species also wiped out in the UK by persecution last century - were found poisoned on a grouse moor.

Red kite. Picture: RSPB Images

Since 2009, at least 64 birds of prey have been victims of confirmed poisoning incidents.

These cases often involve baits laced with pesticides being deliberately placed in the countryside.

The use of these poison baits is not only illegal but highly dangerous not only to native wildlife but to people and pets.

The RSPB is concerned about the protection of wildlife in Northern Ireland, and the investigation of wildlife crimes, including those involving birds of prey, and supports PSNI’s call for additional resourcing.

One of two White-tailed Eagles found poisoned in Northern Ireland. Picture: RSPB Investigations

Dean Jones, RSPB investigations officer for Northern Ireland, said: “Wildlife crime, which includes raptor persecution, is a blight on the Northern Irish countryside.

“Persecution of our birds of prey, particularly the poisoning of birds, is not only having population scale consequences on species, but also has serious health and safety implications for the people of Northern Ireland.

“Currently, there is not enough being done to tackle this issue and wildlife crime as a whole.

“We must unite to demand greater resources for the PSNI, advocate for stronger legislation, and enhance partnerships.

“Only together can we put an end to this assault on our native wildlife.”

RSPB NI is also calling for revised legislation in Northern Ireland to ban the possession of pesticides routinely used in the illegal targeting of protected wildlife.

The Possession of Pesticides (Scotland) Order 2005 which was introduced in Scotland has led to numerous successful prosecutions and, if implemented in Northern Ireland, would support the PSNI in securing prosecutions for possession of these highly dangerous banned substances.

It would also send a clear message to offenders, remove harmful chemicals from circulation, and ultimately help save the lives of many raptors and other wildlife.

The public have an important role to play in helping keep our birds of prey safe.

If you notice a dead or injured bird of prey in suspicious circumstances, call the police on 101 and fill in the RSPB’s online reporting form: https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/advice/wild-bird-crime-report-form/

If you have information about anyone killing birds of prey which you wish to report anonymously, call the RSPB’s confidential Raptor Crime Hotline on 0300 999 0101.

To read the Birdcrime report online visit: rspb.org.uk/Birdcrime