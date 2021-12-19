Importance of tractor maintenance and effective braking systems

In recent years in Northern Ireland there have been several deaths on our farms due to faulty or poorly maintained tractors and tractor brakes/handbrakes.

These accidents can be simply avoided by ensuring that the parking brake is applied before leaving the tractor cab and regularly checking that the brakes and parking brakes are in good order.

Regularly towing agricultural trailers and machinery places high pressure on the braking system of tractors which can quickly lead to excessive wear.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This factor combined with the increased size of agricultural machinery in recent years means that effectively maintaining tractor braking systems is more critical than ever.

The slightest incline where you park a tractor can be enough to cause the tractor to roll downhill if the brakes have not been applied properly.

The following tractor maintenance checklist should also help you and others to stay safe on your farm:

Always

- keep the brakes on all your machines properly maintained, especially the parking brakes;

- check your foot brakes and parking brakes daily;

- apply the parking brake and use the safe stop procedure when stopping vehicles;

- ensure all guards are in place on tractors and equipment, especially PTO guards;

- ensure that any vehicles used are fitted with brakes designed for the load and speed at which they will be used;

- ensure that trailer brakes are maintained properly, and where possible are linked to the tractor braking system to operate automatically when the tractor brakes are applied;

- make sure that all mirrors and cameras (if fitted) are clean, correctly set and fully functional on tractors and telescopic handlers;

- make sure equipment is stopped fully before clearing blockages;

- operate tractors with enclosed safety cabs or roll bars;

- take care when mounting or dismounting tractors or telescopic handlers;

- only start your tractor from the driver’s seat;

- make sure that your tractors starter system works properly;

- make sure the brakes are connected to the tractor and work properly when pulling heavy machinery equipped with hydraulic brakes.

Never

- attempt to repair machinery or brakes if you do not have the correct tools and equipment and are not competent to do so;

- use tractors with faulty braking systems or un-braked trailers on sloping ground;

- run a tractor down a slope to start it;

- work near overhead power lines when tipping trailers or using high reach machinery;