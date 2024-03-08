Improved trade for sheep at Raphoe Mart, fat ewes selling from €80 to €214 per head

Sheep sale Monday 4th March 2024: There was an improved trade around the ring and online for this week’s sheep sale.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €120 for 27-35kgs.

€120 to €150 for 35-42kgs.

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets
Most Popular

€150 to €180 for 43-50kgs.

€180 to €203 for 50-60kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €220/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €320/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €214/head.

Please note: There will be a sheep sale next Monday 11th March 2024.

Note: Easter lamb show and sale will be held on Monday 25th March 2024.

Cattle sale Thursday 7th March 2024: There was a much larger entry for this week’s cattle sale as the trade remained on par with that seen in previous weeks.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2280/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 14th March 2024.

Sales also available online via MartBids.

Related topics:Aberdeen Angus