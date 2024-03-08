Improved trade for sheep at Raphoe Mart, fat ewes selling from €80 to €214 per head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hoggets sold at:

€80 to €120 for 27-35kgs.

€120 to €150 for 35-42kgs.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

€150 to €180 for 43-50kgs.

€180 to €203 for 50-60kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €220/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €320/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €214/head.

Please note: There will be a sheep sale next Monday 11th March 2024.

Note: Easter lamb show and sale will be held on Monday 25th March 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cattle sale Thursday 7th March 2024: There was a much larger entry for this week’s cattle sale as the trade remained on par with that seen in previous weeks.

Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2280/head.

Next cattle sale Thursday 14th March 2024.