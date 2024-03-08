Improved trade for sheep at Raphoe Mart, fat ewes selling from €80 to €214 per head
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hoggets sold at:
€80 to €120 for 27-35kgs.
€120 to €150 for 35-42kgs.
€150 to €180 for 43-50kgs.
€180 to €203 for 50-60kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €150/team to €220/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €250/team to €320/team.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €214/head.
Please note: There will be a sheep sale next Monday 11th March 2024.
Note: Easter lamb show and sale will be held on Monday 25th March 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cattle sale Thursday 7th March 2024: There was a much larger entry for this week’s cattle sale as the trade remained on par with that seen in previous weeks.
Strong, forward cattle sold from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.80/kg to €3.80/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.60/kg to €3.30/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €2280/head.
Next cattle sale Thursday 14th March 2024.
Sales also available online via MartBids.