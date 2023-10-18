In-calf sucklers selling to £2460 at Markethill Mart, excellent throughout
Beef heifers from £250 to £285 per 100kg for 700kg at £1995.
Good quality forward heifers from £250 to £312 per 100kg for 530kg at £1655.
Middleweights sold from £250 to £343 per 100kg for 468kg at £1605.
Forward heifers
530k £1655 312ppk Middletown farmer: 592k £1825 308ppk Silverbridge farmer: 598k £1735 290ppk Silverbridge farmer: 514k £1445 284ppk Dungannon farmer: 544k £1515 278ppk Banbridge farmer: 572k £1575 275ppk Newry farmer: 604k £1655 274k Dungannon farmer: 546k £1485 272ppk Newry farmer and 544k £1475 271ppk. Banbridge farmer.
Beef heifers
654k £1875 287ppk Dungannon farmer: 700k £1995 285ppk Silverbridge farmer: 695k £1985 284ppk Middletown farmer: 644k £1795 279ppk Poyntzpass farmer: 636k £1755 276ppk Dungannon farmer: 752k £2035 271ppk Silverbridge farmer: 670ppk £1795 268ppk Gilford farmer: 760k £2035 268ppk Silverbridge farmer and 690k £1845 267ppk Poyntzpass farmer.
Middleweight heifers
468k £1605 343ppk Fivemiletown farmer: 406k £1225 302ppk Armagh farmer: 496k £1455 293ppk Tynan farmer: 370k £1055 285ppk Tynan farmer: 448k £1255 280ppk Castlewellan farmer: 496k £1385 279ppk Gilford farmer: 412k £1145 278ppk Dromara farmer: 434k £1195 275ppk Tassagh farmer and 440k £1205 274ppk Moira farmer.
220 bullocks. Good quality forward bullocks from £240 to £288 per 100kg for 570kg at £1645.
Good quality middleweights from £250 to £316 per 100kg for 480kg at £1525.
Forward bullocks
572k £1645 288ppk Lisburn farmer: 512k £1465 286ppk Armagh farmer:540k £1545 286ppk Armagh farmer: 512k £1445 282ppk Downpatrick farmer: 562k £1575 280ppk Castlewellan farmer: 566k £1585 280ppk Augher farmer: 570k £1595 280ppk Downpatrick farmer: 554k £1545 279ppk Armagh farmer: 520k £1445 278ppk Armagh farmer and 540k £1495 277ppk Tynan farmer:
Middleweight bullocks
386k £1225 317ppk Armagh farmer: 482k £1525 316ppk Tynan farmer: 446k £1375 308ppk Lisburn farmer: 426k £1275 299ppk Fivemiletown farmer: 426k £1245 292ppk Armagh farmer: 474k £1345 284ppk Armagh farmer: 412k £1165 283ppk Clabby farmer: 412k £1165 283ppk Ballyward farmer: 414k £1165 282ppk Armagh farmer and 464k £1305 281ppl Armagh farmer:
270 weanlings.
Good quality light males for £270 to £358 per 100kg for 288kg at £1030.
Good quality stronger males from £260 to £336 per 100kg for 420kg at £1410.
Good quality heifers from £260 to £378 per 100kg for 288kg at £1090.
Light male weanlings
288k £1030 358ppk Rathfriland farmer: 240k £830 346ppk Hilltown farmer: 350k £1200 343ppk Rostrevor farmer: 334k £1140 341ppk Rathfriland farmer: 250k £840 336ppk Newry farmer: 354k £1150 325ppk Gilford farmer: 268k £840 313ppk Portadown farmer: 314k £960 306ppk Markethill farmer and 378k £1090 288ppk Gilford farmer.
Stronger male weanlings
420k £1410 336ppk Rostrevor farmer: 436k £1360 312ppk Dromara farmer: 470k £1450 309ppk Lisburn farmer: 424k £1300 307ppk Belfast farmer: 408k £1250 306ppk Dromara farmer: 460k £1280 278ppk Stoneyford farmer: 476k £1320 277ppk Dromara farmer and 442k £1220 276ppk Armagh farmer.
Heifer weanlings
288k £1090 378ppk Jerrettspass farmer: 280k £980 350ppk Jerrettspass farmer: 256k £870 340ppk Portadown farmer: 300k £910 303ppk Jerrettspass farmer: 302k £885 293ppk Armagh farmer: 356k £1020 287ppk Portadown farmer: 302k £860 285ppk Dromara farmer and 326k £910 279ppk Dromara farmer:
In-calf sucklers to £2460, £2180 and £2080. Outfits to £1880.
An entry of 1310 sheep at Markethill on Monday 16th October included 1150 lambs which sold in a slightly firmer demand for all classes.
Good quality heavy lambs sold from 450p to 490p per kg for 24 at £117 for a Dromore farmer followed by 474p for 24.6 at £116.50 for a Warrenpoint farmer.
Several pens sold from £114 to £117 each.
Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 455p to 498p for 20.3 at £101 from a Portadown farmer followed by 496p for 23.6 at £117 from a Aghalee farmer.
Good quality store lambs sold from 480p to 567p for 17.3 at £98 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by 555p for 16.5 £150 from Castlewellan producer.
150 cull ewes sold to a top of £184 and £174.
Main demand from £100 to £168.
Plainer ewes from £70 to £90 each.
Heavy lambs
Dromoe farmer 24k £117.50 490p; Warrenpoint farmer 24.6k £116.50 474p; Keady farmer 24.5k £116 474p; Newry farmer 24k £113 471p; Tandragee farmer 25.3k £117 463p; Richhill farmer 24k £110 458p; Markethill farmer 25.5k £116.50 457p; Mountnorris farmer 25.6k £116.50 455p and Banbridge farmer 24.2k £110 455p.
Middleweight lambs
Portadown farmer 20.3k £101 498p; Aghalee farmer 23.6k £117 496p; Newtownhamilton farmer 21.9k £108 493p; Belleeks farmer 21.5k £106 493p; Markethill farmer 22k £108 491p; Keady farmer 21.9k £107.5 491p; Ballinderry farmer 21.1k £103 488p; Markethill farmer 21.9k £105 479p and Poyntzpass farmer 21.6k £105 479p.
Stores
Castlewellan farmer 17.3k £98 567p; Castlewellan farmer 16.5k £19.5 555p; Keady farmer 13.5k £70 519p; Keady farmer 16.4k 385 518p; Dungannon farmer 16.7k £86.5 518p; Tynan farmer 16.3k 384 515p; Portadown farmer 19.4k £99.5 £513p; Newry farmer 16.6k £85 512p and Keady farmer 16.1k £82 509p.
An entry of 52 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 17th October sold in a steady demand for good quality calved heifers which sold to a top of £2340 paid to a Whitecross producer.
The same owner sold other calved heifers at £2220, £2100, £2040 twice and £2030.
A Richhill farmer received £2020 for a calved heifer and a Markethill producer sold £2020 for a calved heifer.
In all eight heifers sold in excess to £2000 each with a further 15 from £1800 to £1960 each.
Cull cows
140 cull cows sold in a firmer demand for beef bred cows although Friesian cows were slightly eased in price.
Good quality beef bred cows sold steadily from £190 to £227 for 750k at £1705 from a Richhill farmer.
The same owner received £220 for 710k at £1595 and for 768k at £1725.
Fleshed Friesians sold to £158 for 780k at £1235 from an Armagh farmer followed by £149 for 620k at £925 for a Ballinderry producer.
Main demand from £130 to £138 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians from £100 to £120 and plainer types from £75 to £90 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Armagh farmer 752k £1705 £227.00; Richhill farmer 710k £1595 £225.00; Richhill farmer 768k £1725 £225.00; Richhill farmer 730k £1615 £221.00; Armagh farmer 740k £1635 £221.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 780k £1665 £214.00; Banbridge farmer 870k £1845 £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1395 £211.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 722k £1505 £209.
Friesian cull cows
Armagh farmer 782k £1235 £158.00; Ballinderry farmer 620k £925 £149.00; Dromore farmer 750k £1035 £138.00; Glenanne farmer 644k £845 £131.00; Dungannon farmer 722k £945 £131.00 and Armagh farmer 638k £835 £131.
Calves
140 calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bull calves sold to £390 for a six week old Limousin followed by £375 for six week old Belgian Blue.
All good quality bulls from £240 to £350.
Heifer calves reached £330 for a three week old Belgian Blue followed by £325 for a six week old Belgian Blue.
Main demand for good quality heifers from £200 to £315.
Aberdeen Angus heifer calves sold to £295 each.
Bull calves
Limousin £390; Belgian Blue £375; Limousin £360; Aberdeen Angus £350; Aberdeen Angus £350; Aberdeen Angus £335; Aberdeen Angus £335; Aberdeen Angus £300 and Aberdeen Angus £300.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £330; Belgian Blue £325; Belgian Blue £315; Belgian Blue £310; Aberdeen Angus £295; Aberdeen Angus £3295; Belgian Blue £270; Shorthorn beef £260 and Charolais £255.