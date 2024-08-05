In pictures: 24 photographs from the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run

There was a superb turnout of tractor, both young and old, which came from across the Ards Peninsula last Saturday for the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run.

Farming Life’s Darryl Armitage popped along to Ballywalter to capture some photographs and video from the run.

Have a look at his selection of photographs and see who you can spot.

His videos will be published online over the coming week, so keep an eye out for them too.

John Watt from Ballywalter who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

John Watt from Ballywalter who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Steven and John Mageen both from Portaferry who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

Steven and John Mageen both from Portaferry who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

David Kennedy from Ballywalter who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

David Kennedy from Ballywalter who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

John McCracken and Adam Spence both from Ballywalter who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

John McCracken and Adam Spence both from Ballywalter who attended the Ballywalter Presbyterian Church tractor run last Saturday. Picture: Darryl Armitage

