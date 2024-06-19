In pictures: 26 photos from Finvoy YFC’s cracking barbecue

Finvoy YFC recently held their annual barbecue.

It was a great way to get the summer underway and the club thanks everyone who turned up on the night.

They also wish to extend their thanks to everyone who made the barbecue the great success that it is.

Our thanks to Finvoy YFC for sharing these photos from the barbecue.

See who you can spot in the selection of photos.

Kaitlin McCaughern, Sam McCaughern and Alyssia Gibson at the Finvoy YFC barbecue. Picture: Finvoy YFC

Club members at the Finvoy YFC barbecue. Picture: Finvoy YFC

Georgia Rainey, Ruth Beattie and Laura Ann McCauley at the Finvoy YFC barbecue. Picture: Finvoy YFC

Neil Martin and Cathal McCauley at the Finvoy YFC barbecue.

