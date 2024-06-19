In pictures: 26 photos from Finvoy YFC’s cracking barbecue

It was a great way to get the summer underway and the club thanks everyone who turned up on the night.

They also wish to extend their thanks to everyone who made the barbecue the great success that it is.

Our thanks to Finvoy YFC for sharing these photos from the barbecue.

See who you can spot in the selection of photos.

Kaitlin McCaughern, Sam McCaughern and Alyssia Gibson at the Finvoy YFC barbecue.

Club members at the Finvoy YFC barbecue.

Georgia Rainey, Ruth Beattie and Laura Ann McCauley at the Finvoy YFC barbecue.