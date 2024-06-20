In pictures: 30 photographs from the Tug of war at Armagh Show hosted by Collone YFC

Thank you to all the clubs who took part, your support is greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Sam and Joe from Richhill Tug of War Club who helped to manage the event and referee the matches.

Well done to Collone YFC member Sarah Ross who commentated the event keeping us entertained throughout.

Thank you also to Germinal Holdings for sponsoring the event.

Results

First - Trillick And District YFC

Second -Mountnorris YFC

Third - Castlecaulfield YFC

It was a fantastic afternoon for everyone and the club can’t wait to do it all again next year.

Meanwhile, this November Collone YFC will be holding their 80th anniversary and dinner dance.

At this event Collone YFC will be holding an auction and raffle in aid of this years charity Brainwaves NI.

If you or your business would like to donate or make a charitable contribution please get in contact with club leader Harry Chambers on 07756097254.

All donations greatly appreciated.

