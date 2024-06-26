In pictures: 32 photographs from Dungiven YFC’s recent 2024 tractor run

The club extends a big thank you to everyone who came to the tractor run and everyone who kindly donated and helped out.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It was great to see such a fantastic turn out of tractors and spectator.

“A big thank you to McAtamneys for the burgers and Alwyn for cooking them they were tasty.”

Congratulations to Robert Smyth on winning the cleanest tractor competition with his Case 5150 which he brought to the run.

1 . Claire Young, (club leader), Hannah Connell (club secretary), Joanna Mullan (club treasurer) and Emma Douglas (club PRO) at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Picture: Dungiven YFC Claire Young, (club leader), Hannah Connell (club secretary), Joanna Mullan (clubtreasurer) and Emma Douglas (club PRO) at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Picture: Dungiven YFCPhoto: Dungiven YFC Photo Sales

2 . David Thompson, Samuel Miller and daughter at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Picture: Dungiven David Thompson, Samuel Miller and daughter at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Picture: DungivenPhoto: Dungiven YFC Photo Sales

3 . Club members Isaac and Matthew Dale with their family with their two new Hollands at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Picture: Dungiven YFC Club members Isaac and Matthew Dale with their family with their two new Hollands at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Picture: Dungiven YFCPhoto: Dungiven YFC Photo Sales

4 . Club member Finlay Keys and Ollie Boyd at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Club member Finlay Keys and Ollie Boyd at the Dungiven YFC tractor run. Picture: Dungiven YFCPhoto: Dungiven YFC Photo Sales