In pictures: 42 photographs from a busy second day at the Balmoral Show

The 2023 Balmoral Show continued yesterday after a very successful first day.

The weather continued to be hit and miss between the showers but that hasn't stopped show-goers from turning out in droves.

Judging continues apace in all the livestock classes, the cattle and sheep fields being exceptionally popular.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, got underway yesterday, and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

Farming Life's Joanne Knox was on hand to capture some photographs from yesterday.

