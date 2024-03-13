In pictures: 80th anniversary year is marked by Holestone YFC at the Galgorm Resort

The night was well supported with past and present members, along with family, friends and supporters of the club in attendance.

The club was delighted to welcome along YFCU deputy president Richard Beattie as the guest speaker on the evening.

Richard congratulated the club on making it to such a milestone, wishing the club all the best for the years to come.

The club were also fortunate enough to welcome along Mr Ian Patterson, who was the club leader 1954-57, 58-59.

Ian alongside current club leader Clara McConnell cut the delicious anniversary cake marking 80 years of Holestone YFC.

Ian expressed his thanks to the club for their kind invitation and shared some memories throughout his time as a member of Holestone YFC. On the evening guests also heard from Holestone president Peter McConnell, club leader Clara McConnell, and secretary Victoria Minford.

As 80 is the year of the Oak and with this in mind, those who attended the anniversary dinner were gifted an oak tree as a symbol of the great memories shared within the Holestone YFC family. The evening was rounded off with many dance moves on the dance floor.

Next up for Holestone YFC is the club’s big breakfast which is being held on Saturday 23rd March from 9.30am until 12noon, with proceeds going to the charity for the year Life Beyond.

For more information on Holestone YFC contact the club via their social media platforms or through any committee member.

