In pictures: Ahoghill YFC extend thank you to those who attended their Big Breakfast

It was a fantastic morning, with many people travelling from near and far.
Ahoghill YFC would like to say a big thank you to each and every person who came along on Saturday morning to support us whilst we raised money for the club's two chosen charities this year; Tiny Life and NI Air Ambulance.
This year Ahoghill YFC raised a grand total of £935. This is an unbelievable amount for two lifesaving charities. As the club progress further into the year they will be holding more events to raise money for these charities.
A spokesperson for Ahoghill YFC said: “Saturday morning wouldn’t of been possible if it wasn't for our chefs, a big thank you must go to them – Fiona Speers, Linda Petticrew, Oonagh Chesney, Lucy Benton and Margret Speers. Finally, thank you to our committee members for all their hard work behind the scenes and during the breakfast.”
Top chefs - Fiona Speers, Linda Petticrew, Oonagh Chesney, Lucy Benton and Margret Speers. Picture: Ahoghill YFC
On Saturday 4th May, Ahoghill Young Farmers' Club held their annual Big Breakfast in Ahoghill Community Centre. Picture: Ahoghill YFC
