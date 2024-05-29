In pictures: Ahoghill YFC extend thank you to those who attended their Big Breakfast

It was a fantastic morning, with many people travelling from near and far.

Ahoghill YFC would like to say a big thank you to each and every person who came along on Saturday morning to support us whilst we raised money for the club's two chosen charities this year; Tiny Life and NI Air Ambulance.

This year Ahoghill YFC raised a grand total of £935. This is an unbelievable amount for two lifesaving charities. As the club progress further into the year they will be holding more events to raise money for these charities.

A spokesperson for Ahoghill YFC said: “Saturday morning wouldn’t of been possible if it wasn't for our chefs, a big thank you must go to them – Fiona Speers, Linda Petticrew, Oonagh Chesney, Lucy Benton and Margret Speers. Finally, thank you to our committee members for all their hard work behind the scenes and during the breakfast.”

