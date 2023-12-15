News you can trust since 1963
In Pictures: An enjoyable day out at the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, was held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, yesterday (Thursday 14 December).
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Dec 2023, 10:17 GMT

Take a look through these pictures from the show – you might just spot someone you know!

Pictured at the Danske Bank stand during RUAS Winter Fair. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA)

Thoburn McCaughey and family chat to Mark Forsythe from Danske Bank. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA)

Lauren Henry Showing in the ring during RUAS Winter Fair. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA)

Robert Dunwoody and Ann McCrory from Danske Bank chat with Barbara Alsorn from Rural Support at the Danske Bank stand during RUAS Winter Fair. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA)

