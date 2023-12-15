In Pictures: An enjoyable day out at the 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair

The 37th Royal Ulster Winter Fair, in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, was held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, yesterday (Thursday 14 December).
Take a look through these pictures from the show – you might just spot someone you know!
1. Winter Fair
Pictured at the Danske Bank stand during RUAS Winter Fair. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA) Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
2. Winter Fair
Thoburn McCaughey and family chat to Mark Forsythe from Danske Bank. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA) Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
3. Winter Fair
Lauren Henry Showing in the ring during RUAS Winter Fair. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA) Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
4. Winter Fair
Robert Dunwoody and Ann McCrory from Danske Bank chat with Barbara Alsorn from Rural Support at the Danske Bank stand during RUAS Winter Fair. (Pic: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA) Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA