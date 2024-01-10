In pictures: Annaclone and Magherally YFC look back on their busy year

The summer months have been very busy for Annaclone and Magherally YFC members.

May saw club members Samara Radcliffe and Ross McKee travel to London to receive their Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards which they have completed through the YFCU.

May also saw the ever sought after Balmoral Show were Georgena Nelson competed in and placed first in her respective age category at the floral art finals held at the show.

June was a quieter month for the club with only beef and sheep stock judging heats and tag rugby heats taking place, well done to everyone who took part in these and progressed onto the final held in July.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC at the tag rugby heats. Picture: Submitted

The club's summer programme was then kicked off at the start of July which saw the club tidy up take place ahead of a number of events held at the hall throughout the summer.

The annual treasure hunt was held on July 7th with over 20 cars taking part and a hall full afterwards for a barbeque and a bit of craic.

Nine members then attended the stock judging finals held at CAFREs Greenmount Campus, well done everyone who took part.

The end of July saw the club’s annual day out, with the trip being a day down to Emerald Park, everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day despite the miserable weather.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC members at the Connor Woods presentation. Picture: Submitted

Moving into August, the annual big breakfast soon came around which again saw the hall full and the breakfasts flying out the door.

A huge thank you to Ballydown Milk for supplying the milk on the day.

The tractor and truck run was up next with over 50 tractors and trucks in attendance a brilliant evening was had by all even the rain didn’t dampen spirits.

Many thanks to G A Allen for their continued support of the tractor run and the club as a whole.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC's Get to Know Your Neighbour meeting

The club would like to thank everyone who supported the events which were held in support of club member Connor Woods a cause.

On Wednesday, September 13th the club kicked off their winter programme with new members night, which saw a night of icebreaker games and hot-dogs.

It was brilliant to see 13 new members coming along on the night.

September also saw a trip up to William Baird Butchers Newry, for a talk on butchering and a tour round his facilities.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC's Roy Lyttle Ltd meeting

October saw the club hold a harvest service for the first time in a number of years, the club would like to thank Rural Chaplin the Reverend Kenny Hanna for coming along and talking to those in attendance on the night.

Public speaking was held on October 10th in Dromore High with Hannah Martin progressing to the final in both prepared and impromptu categories.

The next meeting was Get to know your neighbour, an exchange with local club Hillsborough YFC, the club look forward to the return leg of the exchange in 2024.

Floral art was the next competition to be held with Zoe Weir placing second in her respective age category.

A trip to the fright night in Crumlin Road Gaol finished off October for the club which saw 47 members in attendance all of which come out the other side scared but safe.

November was another busy moth for the club which saw group debating heats were two teams competed and progressed on to the final.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC members Zoe Weir and Hannah Martin at the public speaking heats

The club had Jurassic Ark Encounters along for their walk on the wild side meeting it was great to get up close and personal with some reptiles.

Two club committee members then met with Connor Woods to present him with a cheque of £2,500 raised from events held by the club over the last year.

The annual Down dinner dance was up next which saw the club bring home some silverware, well done to all who received an award on the night.

The last meeting for November involved a trip up to Portaferry for a tour round Roy Lyttle Ltd a vegetable farm and processing plant, this was something different for the club and everyone enjoyed the night which included some homemade potato and leek soup.

To finish off November the club stage of the home management competition was held which this year involved making a Christmas decoration out of recycled materials, creating a farm safety poster and sewing a button onto some fabric, well done to those who have progressed onto the next round.