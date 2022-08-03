In Pictures: Ardstewart flock hosts Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders’ Club open evening

A super crowd from right across the country attended this enjoyable event in Raphoe.

Visitors to the County Donegal farm were able to view stock from the Ardstewart Beltex flock, which is the reigning Champion Flock following the annual flock competition.

These included teams of shearling rams and gimmers, which are heading to Carlisle for the National Sale and Beltex Beauties events this month.

The open evening was a very enjoyable, informal event, with a fabulous steak BBQ provided by the hosts.

Club chairman, Eddie O’Neill, congratulated Alison and Wade on the quality of their Beltex and thanked them for their excellent hospitality on the night.

