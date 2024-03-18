In Pictures: Balmoral Star of the Future Performance Horse qualifiers at Hazeldene

There was a great turnout at the County Down venue for the Arena Event, which included Balmoral Star of the Future qualifiers.

The course consisted of coloured show jumping fences and solid cross country fences, with classes ranging from 70cm to 1.10m.

The Balmoral Star of the Future Performance Horse championship finals will take place at Balmoral Show on Friday 17th May 2024 in the Main Arena.

Funding of €8,000 has been awarded from the Horse Sport Ireland Breeding Grant initiative. This additional prize money will be split between the breeders, owners and riders across both the Five-Year-Old and Six and Seven-Year-Old classes.

Hazeldene Colin Halliday and Powers winning the 6+7 yo Balmoral performance horse qualifier at Hazeldene. (Pic: Anne Hughes)

Hazeldene Ailish McBride and Tek Time Captain Cruise jumping in style at Hazeldene. (Picture: Anne Hughes)

Hazeldene Ellie McDowell and Roscrib Ladybird won the red rosette in Hazeldene's 1m derby class. (Picture: Anne Hughes)